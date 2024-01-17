MAFS star Mark Maher has a sweet message for his future wife: ‘She’s out there’

Mark Maher’s attempt at finding love during Season 14 of Married at First Sight was an absolute disaster, but he’s not giving up.

The 39-year-old recently posted a message for his future wife, and confidently declared that she’s somewhere “out there.”

His social media followers agreed with the sentiment, filling up the comment section of his post with positive words telling him not to give up.

It’s not surprising that Mark needed a break after dealing with his now ex-wife, Lindsey Georgoulis.

The couple started strong, but things took a turn for the worse after their honeymoon, and they could never recover.

Obviously, the outspoken nurse was a bit too much for the laid-back entrepreneur who enjoyed quiet time at home with his cats. And, let’s be honest, there was no quiet time with Lindsey around.

Nonetheless, the former couple have moved on since their tumultuous relationship played out on the show.

Lindsey and her new man recently celebrated their first anniversary, and now Mark is also ready to find that special someone.

MAFS alum Mark Maher is ready to find his future wife

The MAFS star found a post on Instagram that resonated with him–a message to his “future wife.”

It read in part, “I just want to tell you that I will never lie to you, cheat on you, or mess with your heart.”

One section of the poetic verbiage also read, “I will love you with my very all, I will cherish you, honor you, respect you…”

The letter’s author is unknown, but it seems Mark felt every word.

“She’s out there …hope she’s looking as hard as me 🤍,” he captioned the post.

Mark Maher gets support online after expressing his desire to find a wife

Mark the Shark got a lot of love after opening up about his desire to find a wife.

“Awe Mark I know you’ll find her! You’re a keeper! If I was 20 yrs younger! Lol” said one commenter.

“You are such a catch Mark!!!!! She’s out there!!!” said someone else.

One Instagram user also reassured Mark that “She is!! The most important thing is wanting her!✔️. She will find you soon, she is looking too!❤️.”

One person wrote, “ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL ♥️ YOU DESERVE AND ARE WORTHY OF A BEAUTIFUL LOVE.”

Someone else asked, “Where did I sign?”

