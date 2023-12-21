MAFS star Karen Landry ‘burst into tears’ after finding her missing dog

It’s been a torturous 24 hours for Karen Landry, as she recently took to social media to plead for help with finding her dog, Ali, who went missing on December 20.

It’s unclear how he got outside, but Karen urged the people in New Orleans to keep an eye out.

Karen, who didn’t sleep much last night, took to social media this morning to share some good news and confessed that she “burst into tears” after he was found.

Those who follow the Married at First Sight star on Instagram are accustomed to seeing the beautiful black and white poodle in her Stories.

After she posted that he was missing, several people shared the flyer on social media to help get Ali back home safe and sound.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Karen to breathe a sigh of relief after a good Samaritan found her fur baby and brought him to a nearby shelter.

Karen Landry offers reward after her dog goes missing in New Orleans

Several hours ago, the Married at First Sight star alerted her 224,000 Instagram followers that her dog had gone missing.

She posted a photo of her pup and pleaded for help in his safe return.

“Literally sick to my stomach,” wrote Karen in her post. “Idk if someone took him out of the backyard or if he managed to get the gate open. Please keep your eyes open NOLA.”

She then posted a poster with a photo of Ali and offered a “cash reward” with “no questions asked” for anyone who can locate him.

Karen Landry shares a missing dog poster. Pic credit: @k.lan1/Instagram

Karen eventually got some rest, but she woke up to good news the next morning and eventually took to Instagram with an update.

“Found!!! Thank y’all so much for the prayers, messages, and posts,” she said.

Karen Landry’s dog is found. Pic credit: @k.lan1/Instagram

MAFS star Karen Landry ‘burst into tears’ after being reunited with her dog

Karen Landry also posted a video and explained that someone found Ali soon after he got out of the backyard.

“They brought him in to a shelter/vet, and they actually saw my ad on Craigslist this morning and contacted me,” explained Karen. “Ali is happy and healthy, they said he almost got hit by a car, but he’s good, so I’m good.”

The Season 11 star also posted another video this morning and confessed that she was emotional when she got the call that her dog was safe.

“I deada** burst into tears, tears when the foundation called me,” said Karen.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.