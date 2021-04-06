MAFS spoilers: Dr. Pepper calls Chris Williams an ‘extraordinary narcissist ‘ in upcoming episode

Dr Pepper calls Chris Williams a narcissist. Pic credit: Lifetime

Dr. Pepper Schwartz is calling out Chris Williams and his narcissistic behavior in the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight.

The expert is simply mirroring what many viewers have been saying since Chris first appeared on the show.

Fans were skeptical about the MAFS participant before he even tied the knot with Paige Banks because some of his conversations raised a few eyebrows.

However, once more information started to come out about the young entrepreneur, fans were outraged.

Many of them blamed the experts for using him to get ratings for the show.

However, the experts claim that Chris showed them a very different side during casting, and that’s why he made the cut.

Nonetheless, the disastrous pairing has overshadowed the season. And now, Dr. Pepper is speaking out!

Dr. Pepper has a sit down with Paige

The Married at First Sight experts have gotten tons of backlash this season, and it’s mostly due to Chris Williams and his behavior toward Paige Banks since the moment they tied the knot.

Through it all, Paige stuck by Chris, much to the surprise of MAFS viewers.

The God-fearing young accountant was very much convinced that God ordained her marriage to Chris, and because of that, she continued to cling to the marriage despite all the drama that Chris had put her through.

From claiming he had no attraction to her after they had sex to dropping a bomb that his ex-fiancee was having his child, the blows just kept coming.

But, no matter what he did, Paige remained committed to her marriage. That is until last week when the 25-year-old seemed to finally be at her wit’s end.

Who knows what will happen next but in the upcoming episode, Paige will have a much-needed sit down with Dr Pepper.

Dr. Pepper calls Chris Williams a narcissist

The Married at First Sight expert will discuss Chris’ behavior in the upcoming episode, and she certainly didn’t mince words while talking about the 27-year-old and his behavior throughout the season.

During her chat with Paige, the expert tried to convince the reality TV star that her husband’s actions were not her fault.

“I want you to know that you’re the superior human being,” said the expert. “If he wasn’t such an extraordinary narcissist, I”m not gonna mince words on my opinion, he would recognize that.”

Dr. Pepper continued, “And I don’t want you to take that garbage. And so many women, particularly under these circumstances, take it on themselves that somehow they weren’t something enough.”

“And that is not the lesson to get here because you deserve so much better…” added the MAFS expert.

The rest of Dr. Pepper’s chat with Paige will all play out during the upcoming episode of the show.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.