MAFS spoiler: Becca in tears over Austin and Lauren is fed up with Orion

Another episode of Married at First Sight is fast approaching, and it promises to be another interesting one.

Viewers will see the continuation of the couples retreat, filmed at a stunning mansion in Foxfield, Colorado.

Things started on the lowest note possible from day one, as the only two couples in the house didn’t even spend the first night together.

Brennan has downgraded Emily from wife to friend and immediately suggested that they sleep in separate rooms.

Things didn’t fare much better for Becca, who was hopeful that she would finally consummate her marriage to Austin.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They at least started the night in bed together, but then Austin abruptly left his wife alone in the bedroom and opted to sleep somewhere else.

As you can imagine, it’s all downhill from there.

MAFS preview shows Becca in tears over lack of intimacy with Austin

Viewers will see the aftermath of Emily’s scary accident from the last episode after an outdoor buggy adventure with Brennan landed her in the hospital.

The teaser shows a concerned Brennan “just praying and hoping everything’s okay” with his wife.

However, Monsters and Critics recently shared that everything was not okay, as a family friend revealed Emily required surgery after her bloody head injury.

Meanwhile, regarding Becca and Austin, the preview proves that nothing has changed between them, as the pink-haired beauty continues to beg her husband for more intimacy.

That doesn’t end well for Becca, as the clip shows her in tears during a moment with Austin.

“It doesn’t feel good to have to beg to be wanted,” she tells him.

“I was hoping tonight would end on a good note, and I feel like that’s not happening,” responded Austin.

Lauren is officially fed up with Orion

Meanwhile, the MAFS producers are struggling to make a good show, since two matches called it quits early into the season.

That’s the only explanation for why they included Lauren, Clare, and Orion in the couple’s retreat, given that they are no longer part of a couple.

Cameron had the good sense to turn down the invitation to attend so he wouldn’t have to interact with Clare after she ended their marriage.

Unfortunately, Orion jumped at the chance to join the other couples so he could continue his good-guy facade.

The clip shows an interaction between the former couple as Orion tells Lauren, “I would really like to build a bridge because I am missing our connection.”

However, Lauren has heard it all before, and she’s no longer buying it.

“This is some bulls**t” she retorted.

All that and more when Episode 17 airs.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.