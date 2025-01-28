MAFS sneak peek: Pastor Cal puts David in the hot seat: ‘You’re hiding something’

Pastor Cal is set to appear in the new episode of Married at First Sight and he’s putting David Trimble in the hot seat.

The Season 18 groom has been a topic of conversation for the past few days after he was caught lying.

David accidentally sent a raunchy text to his wife, Michelle Tomblin, that was seemingly meant for another woman.

When she confronted him, the 35-year-old claimed the message was meant for his cousin, but no one was buying that, especially not Pastor Cal.

A sneak peek for Episode 13, The Truth Always Comes Out, features a sitdown with Michelle, David, and the MAFS expert.

As Pastor Cal listens to the information and David’s shady explanation, he bluntly accuses him of “hiding something.”

MAFS expert Pastor Cal puts David in the hot seat over raunchy text

Not only did David get caught sending a raunchy text to someone else, but he also admitted to going out with other women he met online.

In a teaser for the new episode, Pastor Cal sits down with Michelle and David, urging him to be completely honest.

“After this all came out, Michelle, what else came out?” Asks the MAFS expert.

“That he’s messaging other women and meeting them for coffee, an ex,” shares Michelle as David chuckles.

However, Pastor Cal is not amused, asking, “Why are you chuckling?”

“The woman that I went to go see is dating another individual; she’s in a relationship,” says David.

Pastor Cal interjects, exclaiming, “Who cares if they’re in a relationship? That doesn’t make a difference. Honestly, I’m just being straight with you.”

Pastor Cal accuses David of “hiding something”

Pastor Cal continues to grill David in the teaser, asking him about hanging out with women he met online.

David claims his admission means he has nothing to hide, noting, “I am putting it right on the table… to show how honest I am.”

Meanwhile, Michelle doesn’t understand the reasoning behind this. She thinks David is hiding a lot more.

David recently got roasted on social media for lying to his wife about the text, but he’s sticking to his story.

“What else has he been doing that he doesn’t want me to know? I just feel like there’s something bigger going on, but like I’m unaware of,” she reasons.

Pastor Cal agrees, telling David, “It feels like you’re protecting something, or you’re hiding something.”

“I have nothing to hide,” David responds.

Check out the sneak peek below and share your thoughts about the texting scandal.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

