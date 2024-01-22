MAFS Season 15 update: What happened to Stacia and Nate?

Season 15 of Married at First Sight gave us some entertaining moments, but if we’re being honest, it wasn’t a win for the experts.

Let’s call this another failed attempt at lifelong marriages since none of the couples are still together today.

Morgan and Binh, Lindy and Miguel, Krysten and Mitch, Alexis and Justin, have all gone their separate ways–some of them even before the eight-week experiment ended.

Stacia and Nate were one of the couples who seemed promising in the early stages, as the gorgeous twosome were instantly attracted to each other after meeting at the alter.

The pair had a smooth couple of weeks as they got to know each other, but Stacia eventually started to get upset about the pace of their romance.

She wanted Nate to profess his love for her and exclaimed that she would leave the marriage if he didn’t say the L word sooner rather than later.

Nate grew frustrated as the efforts he was putting into the relationship went unnoticed by Stacia, who was laser-focused on getting her husband to fall in love.

If that was the only problem between them, maybe the couple could have made things work, but in the end, they just weren’t on the same page about their careers, finances, or starting a family.

The couple stayed married on Decision Day but later called it quits. So, what happened to Nate and Stacia after their divorce?

MAFS star Stacia Karcher is single, happy and career-focused

Stacia Karcher has been keeping busy since she became a single woman again, and right now she’s still looking for her ideal man.

In the meantime, she’s career-focused as a real estate investor and tax accountant.

She also has a busy social life and a quirky sense of humor that we never got to see on MAFS, but she’s been showing that a lot on Instagram.

Most recently, the 38-year-old got creative for a granny-themed birthday brunch where she rocked a body suit, a granny outfit, and stockings complete with a wig.

Since her divorce from Nate, Stacia has also been traveling the world.

In December, she jetted off to Puerto Rico with her bestie, and they had quite the time sipping pina coladas poolside and ziplining in the jungle.

Nate Barnes went to therapy after his split from Stacia

Nate Barnes was a successful day trader in the stock market when we first met him on MAFS, but he’s added a few more things to his plate.

The 35-year-old has taken on some creative endeavors as a vlogger and fitness enthusiast, creating tons of promotional content for social media–from working out and cooking his favorite meals to ASMR cleaning videos.

Since his divorce, Nate also went back to therapy, and he’s been opening up about that journey on YouTube.

“Hey friends! Big news: I’m diving back into therapy,” he revealed in November of 2023.

Nate has also been traveling and spending lots of time with friends and family when he’s not creating content for his 25,000 Instagram followers.

As for that special woman in his life, it appears the MAFS star hasn’t found her yet, or he’s keeping her away from the prying eyes of his social media followers.

