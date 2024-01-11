MAFS Season 14 update: What happened to Mark and Lindsey?

If you’re a Married at First Sight fan, you’ll remember Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis from Season 14 because they gave us much to discuss.

It’s not hard to understand why the experts paired these singles together, likely hoping that their personalities would complement each other.

The couple initially hit things off, but as the eight-week experiment went on, they started to clash.

Lindsey’s abrasiveness garnered backlash from viewers, and her behavior also triggered Mark, who lashed out during their tense confrontations.

Most memorable was a hot mic moment from Lindsey where she trashed Mark’s career, his sexual performance, and his “infested apartment,” and to top it all off, she called him “a pathetic loser.”

After some explosive arguments on the show, it’s no surprise that Lindsey and Mark are no longer together, but what happened to the duo after they parted ways?

Lindsey Georguolis found a new man after her divorce

The always-outspoken Lindsey has been sharing a lot of her life on Instagram, including details about her personal life since she parted ways with Mark.

Monsters and Critics reported a significant change in Lindsey’s life in 2022 when she left Boston for sunny California.

However, that’s not the only big news the MAFS star had to share.

The 37-year-old nurse also found a new man, Ray, who has the same adventurous spirit as Lindsey, as she’s chronicled their nature walks, hikes, and beach trips.

The couple celebrated one year of dating in July 2023, and Lindsey shared snaps from their romantic sushi dinner to mark the milestone.

“Anniversary Dinner dump. 1 year down. Forever to go,” she captioned the Instagram post.

MAFS star Mark Maher has suffered some devastating losses over the years

Since his time on the show, Mark hasn’t gone public with anyone new, so we’re assuming he’s single and laser-focused on his career.

He is the founder and CEO of Switch Ups, a company that makes custom watches. Mark also has a clothing brand that features images and themes inspired by his Mark the Shark moniker.

Sadly, the MAFS suffered some devastating losses, losing his cat of 16 years, Rocky, in June, and most recently, saying goodbye to his cat, Chloe, both of whom we’ve seen on the show. He also lost another cat in 2021.

Mark posted a tribute to his three furbabies in December and wrote: “Three of the hardest moments in my life – saying bye.”

Mark also had to say goodbye to someone special in his life, his grandma who he talked about on the show. She passed away in November 2022.

