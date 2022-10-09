MAFS: Lindsey Georgoulis makes a big move, says she’s ‘never been happier’

Lindsey Georgoulis gives an update on her move to California. Pic credit: @asknurselindsey/Instagram

Lindsey Georgoulis enjoys spontaneity, and since making the big move from Boston to California, she has never been happier.

The Married at First Sight star had no reservations because this isn’t the first time she’s had to pack her bags for a new location.

Lindsey confessed that while the process can seem scary for some people, she loves the possibilities of being in a new place.

She recently shared a video on social media that showed off the beautiful surroundings that she now gets to call home.

During her stint on Season 15 of the popular Lifetime show, Lindsey was living in Boston and was matched with fellow Boston resident Mike Maher, but things didn’t quite work out the way they intended.

The couple’s explosive marriage played out all season long, with viewers bashing Lindsey about her terrible treatment of Mark.

Not surprisingly, the pair eventually split and have since moved on, but it’s unclear if Lindsey has dated anyone since her divorce. However, right now, the 35-year-old is too engulfed in her new surroundings to worry about a new man.

MAFS star Lindsey Georgoulis is excited about her life

The Married at First Sight star gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her new location in a video shared on her page. Lindsey was dressed in a breezy blue dress and a wide-brimmed hat as she showed off the stunning landscape behind her.

“Honestly, moving far is something I’m no stranger to. You take you and your problems with you so a good support system is key 🔑” she wrote. Fortunately for me, I’m all smiles.”

“For some of us the idea of a new home and new location bring excitement and possibilities. For others it can be scary. For me I’ve never been happier,” continued Lindsey, who then shared that she has lived in nine different countries and states in the past ten years.

The adventurous reality TV personality also confessed that she spent ” 2 years backpacking the world solo In that time visiting more than 35 countries.”

Lindsey Georgoulis enjoys her 35th birthday in Cabo

The Married at First Sight star is enjoying her new life, and she recently spent time in Cabo San Lucas to celebrate another year of health and happiness.

Lindsey posted a photo from her 35th birthday getaway clad in a green, tropical print bikini while donning her favorite wide-brimmed hat and oversized shades. Her hair was in pigtail braids as she smiled for the birthday photo.

“Pictured: a girl celebrating the last day of her 35th year. There’s been some character builders, but I wouldn’t take a single thing back. #blessednotstressed,” Lindsey captioned her post.

