MAFS Season 14 cast reunite to celebrate one year of friendship

Married at First Sight Season 14 produced lots of successful friendships. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 14 developed strong bonds among the cast.

Several members from Married at First Sight Season 14 reunited to celebrate a special milestone.

The MAFS pals commemorated reading one year of friendship.

The MAFS Season 14 stars met one another for the first time during filming for their season a year ago.

After many ups and downs within their friend group and marriages, the cast managed to remain a support system for one another even when the cameras went away.

Several MAFS Season 14 cast members took to social media to celebrate their year-long friendship.

MAFS Season 14 stars share throwback photo from a year ago

Olajuwon Dickerson was one of many Married at First Sight Season 14 stars to celebrate the anniversary of his friendship with fellow cast members.

Olajuwon took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of the MAFS cast hanging out at his and Katina’s home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steve Moy, Mark Maher, Katina Goode, and Jasmina Outar were tagged in the post where Olajuwon wrote, “can’t believe it’s been a year since I developed another family love y’all frfr.”

Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Olajuwon also shared a throwback photo and a current image of the MAFS Season 14 men and wrote, “Damn life has really change for me. But it’s all for the better…”

Pic credit: @od_fitness101/Instagram

Chris Collette also shared the same two photos, noting that one image was taken when the men met in July 2021, and the other photo featured the men in July 2022.

Pic credit: @chris_collette/Instagram

Steve Moy thanks MAFS Season 14 men for lifting him up

Steve Moy also made a post dedicated to the friends he made on Married at First Sight.

Sharing two photos with his cast mates, Steve captioned the post, “It’s ok to not always be ok. Some days I feel great, while others can be pretty difficult. Some days I’m completely fine on my own. Other days I feel alone, and really benefit from having people to talk to, be around, pass time, and sometimes help me work through what it is I’m struggling through.”

Steve concluded, “Today I’m thankful to be with the ones I started this with. They were there from the beginning, and they’re here with me now as I try to close this chapter. In return, I’m here for them. Thanks for lifting me up, and never letting me down ⬆️⬇️.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.