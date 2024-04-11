MAFS Season 13 couple Zach and Michaela: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight Season 13 kept us glued to our TV screens each week as we watched the drama play out between the couples.

None more so than Zach Freeman and Michaela Clark, dubbed Hurricane K.

It didn’t take long for us, and Zach, to realize why his wife got that moniker, and each week, she got bashed by viewers for her dramatic outbursts.

Zach was no angel, either. His poor communication skills and refusal to be upfront and honest with his wife caused mixed signals and worsened matters.

The experts tried to get the couple back on track several times throughout the season to no avail.

When Decision Day arrived, we were all happy to see the toxic couple part ways once and for all.

It’s been a few years since the pair called it quits, so where are Zach and Michaela today?

Zach Freeman found love after MAFS

Zach made a mess of things when he dated his Season 13 costar, Bao Huong Hoang, only to cheat on her with another woman.

He took some time away from social media after getting dragged for hurting Bao but later returned with a new mindset.

Zach jumped right back into the dating pool, and it worked out much better than his MAFS experience because he had finally found his true love.

The 31-year-old went Instagram official with his girlfriend Chante in December 2023, sharing photos from their five months together.

“July – December 2023 starring the love of my life,” he captioned the post.

The couple is in a long-distance relationship as Chante lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Zach lives in Houston.

However, that hasn’t been an issue so far because their romance is still going strong, and if they make it to July, they’ll hit the one-year mark in their relationship.

Michaela Clark is taking time away from social media

Michaela was the subject of bullying by MAFS fans due to her behavior on the show, and at one point, she urged viewers to stop with the nasty comments.

Hurricane K also discovered a lot about herself since being on the show, revealing an ADHD diagnosis that she’s been learning to cope with.

She didn’t forge many strong friendships with her castmates, except for Gil Cuero, but that changed once the eight-week experiment ended.

We’ve seen snaps of her out with Johnny Lam, Myrla Feria, and Rachel Gordillo, but that was some time ago.

We don’t know much about what’s going on with Michaela, personally or otherwise, because she’s gone off the grid, deleting her Instagram account.

Last we checked, she was still single and living in Houston with her dogs while keeping her personal life away from social media.

