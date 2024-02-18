MAFS Season 10 update: What happened to Brandon and Taylor?

Married at First Sight Season 10 gave us some of the most tumultuous moments in the show’s history, thanks to Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin.

At first, the gorgeous pair appeared to be a great match, but things started to go downhill during their honeymoon.

Taylor certainly wasn’t perfect, but her behavior during the season was mild compared to Brandon’s.

His family hinted that he had some issues to work through, but his wife couldn’t have imagined how chaotic things would become.

Brandon’s first angry outburst occurred during their honeymoon when Taylor started to record moments of their getaway for Instagram.

The then 33-year-old lashed out and aired his disdain for social media, and as the season continued, we saw several other outbursts, not just at Taylor but at the production team as well.

It’s no surprise that Taylor opted to get divorced on Decision Day, which triggered another reaction from Brandon, who stormed off the set.

He was MIA for the reunion but, Taylor showed up and revealed that they had both filed restraining orders against each other.

Brandon was busy doing other things as well. He filed for an annulment instead of a divorce from Taylor, and while the show was still airing, no less.

He became the second cast member to successfully get an annulment, the first being his castmate, Michael Watson.

However, it’s been quite some time since Brandon and Taylor have been on our radar, so where are they today?

MAFS star Taylor Dunklin had a difficult 2023

Taylor has been keeping her 115,000 Instagram followers in limbo for the past few months as her last post was in December of 2023.

However, it was admittedly a rough year for the research technician who celebrated her birthday that month.

“This was a rough year for me!” she wrote, “I’m used to trying my best to go above and beyond for my people, showing up for everyone… but life was lifin’! I had a lot to take care of…so much, & missed so much.”

Taylor has kept in touch with her MAFS castmates, and she was a guest at Katie Conrad’s wedding in 2021.

She posted photos from the festivities writing, “So happy for you @katieecon & @brandonzeaves! Thank you for letting me share in your big day!” Everything was absolutely gorgeous!”

Taylor brought a mystery date to the wedding, but she has yet to go public with anyone since her time on the show.

Brandon Reid has been staying off the grid

After getting dragged by MAFS viewers over his behavior, it’s no wonder Brandon has a disdain for social media.

It was a point of contention during his marriage to Taylor, and his appearance on the reality show affirmed his decision to stay away from Instagram, and every other platform for that matter.

The beer sales manager has been laying low and staying off the grid, and it’s not surprising that he wants no affiliation with MAFS.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.