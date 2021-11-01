MAFS: Ryan reveals regrets and reflects on dating app incident with Brett

Ryan admits he has regrets after getting caught on a dating app while still in the Married at First Sight experiment. Pic credit: Lifetime

Just when you thought Ryan and Brett were reaching some type of intimacy, on the latest episode of Married at First Sight, Ryan did something that took them ten steps back.

Finally breaking boundaries in their marriage by sharing intimate memories of his childhood, it all came crashing down when Brett revealed a friend of hers matched with Ryan on a dating app earlier that day.

Since then, Ryan has reflected on the dating app incident and revealed he does have some regrets about how he handled the situation.

Ryan reveals regrets on how he dealt with the dating app incident with Brett

While Ryan is trying to stand by the fact that he hadn’t matched with anyone yet on the dating app, in a conversation with Jamie Otis, the MAFS alum said what every viewer was thinking, “It doesn’t matter.”

The mother of two added, “You downloaded that while she was being vulnerable and you were being vulnerable with her. That’s like a stab.”

Ryan revealed on the aftershow that he was pretty checked out after the retreat, and it was only until their meeting with Dr. Pepper that things in the relationship turned around.

Jamie also called him out for retreating from the intense situation instead of staying and apologizing.

“If nobody’s learned anything from me throughout this season, it’s that I don’t like escalating situations,” the Oil & Gas liaison commented. “I like being able to calmly resolve them. I think I could have very easily made that escalate, and I didn’t want that to happen. And I should’ve apologized there.”

Summing it up for fans, Jamie concluded, “Yeah, I mean, some people are scared of confrontation. All you can do is be honest and own up to it, you know?”

“Yeah, I absolutely wish I would have done that,” Ryan admitted.

Ryan has not voiced his true feelings all season

This wasn’t the first time Ryan left a situation with words unsaid.

All season, viewers have watched Ryan struggle to tell Brett exactly what he’s feeling regarding their marriage.

Clearly frustrated with the lack of communication, Brett had a great idea of what her husband was feeling and she was simply waiting for him to tell her in black and white.

With time running out and Decision Day approaching, Ryan and Brett only have a few more days till they face the experts to make a monumental choice.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.