MAFS: Nick Pendergrast shares throwback photos from scary hospital experience

Married at First Sight Season 4 star Nick Pendergrast is grateful to be alive. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 4 star Nick Pendergrast recently reflected on the 3 year anniversary of the moment he ‘had basically given up.’

Sharing a series of photos, Nick expressed his gratitude for being alive after a scary extended period of time in the hospital.

Nick Pendergrast reflects on his life-threatening and life-changing experience

Nick’s recent post captured attention with its first photo that featured Nick covered in tubes and wires while in the hospital.

In the second photo, Nick rests in a hospital bed surrounded by his loved ones as he smiles at the camera.

The third slide features a video of Nick being assisted as he struggles to walk with a brace on his leg in the hospital.

The final two photos feature Nick looking happy and healthy as he poses between his adorable twin children.

Along with the series of photos that document Nick’s recovery journey, he wrote a heartfelt caption.

Nick’s caption read, “3 years ago today almost to the minute I had basically given up and thought I would never see my family again.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nick concluded the caption with positivity and the valuable lesson that he’s learned, writing, “Never lose faith and always know that God has plans for you. They might be a little crazy but everything happens for a reason!”

Nick opens up about severe accident that left him partially paralyzed

Nick, who used to be married to Sonia Granados on MAFS, shared more intense photos of himself in the hospital and wrote a lengthy post opening up about the accident back in 2019.

Nick wrote, “It’s been a life changing and devastating 2019. I knew for myself I needed to be in a better mental state to share what happened to me in January. I don’t really know if I am truly ready to open up about all of it in fear of how it will be received.”

Nick continued, “What I am sure of, I need all the support I can get right now to make it through this. These pictures were taken so that if I survived, I could see how far I have come to give me home for the future.”

Detailing the accident, Nick wrote, “I was in an unfortunate severe accident while on the job. When Heather arrived to the ER, she was told they didn’t know if I was going to make it through the night. January 22nd, I was found submerged in water for hours, with severe hypothermia, multiple pelvic fractures, severely comminuted sacral fractures, Morel-Lavallee, and more,” Nick then shared, “The nerve damage caused by the blunt trauma has left me partially paralyzed.”

As Nick reflected on the difficult journey and the scary and stressful challenges he faced, he certainly appears to have had to muster all the strength he could to keep on fighting.

Now in 2022, Nick seems to have come a long way and it is refreshing to see him feeling better and enjoying his family and his life as he reflects on how far he has come.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.