MAFS: Myrla Feria and Ryan Oubre go out for drinks

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Myrla Feria has kept in touch with the friends she made from her season of the show, and now it seems she’s also befriended a Married at First Sight alum from another season as well.

Recently, Myrla went out with Married At First Sight Season 12 star Ryan Oubre and shared a photo from their get-together.

Myrla Feria and Ryan Oubre enjoy drinks together

Myrla Feria caught fans’ attention when she shared a snapshot from her time out with Ryan Oubre.

In the photo, the two Married at First Sight alum sat at a table and smiled for the camera while holding up wine glasses.

Interestingly, both Myrla and Ryan had similar outcomes during their experience on Married at First Sight.

Myrla and Ryan both moved slower than their MAFS partners when it came to physical and emotional intimacy, both said yes to their spouses on Decision Day, and both appeared to have initiated their divorces after Decision Day.

Ryan and Clara Berghaus called it quits while in the midst of planning their New Years’ Eve vow renewal, and Clara was vocal about seemingly feeling blindsided by the divorce.

Myrla’s ex-husband Gil Cuero also appeared blindsided by Myrla’s request for a divorce two weeks after Decision Day. Gil even revealed that he had sold almost all his belongings with plans of moving into a new home with Myrla before she announced she no longer wanted to work on the marriage.

While it’s not certain what Myrla and Ryan talked about over drinks, it’s clear the two have a lot they could relate to after participating in Married at First Sight.

Myrla Féria teases whether her relationship with Johnny Lam is romantic or platonic

Naturally, Myrla and Ryan’s photo left some fans curious as to whether the pair could be romantically interested in one another.

While their dinner could likely just be platonic, Myrla has shown that she enjoys teasing fans about the nature of her relationships with MAFS alum as she and Married at First Sight Season 13 costar Johnny Lam have repeatedly left the door open on whether their relationship is romantic or not.

With several ominously flirty comments and videos with one another, Myrla and Johnny’s relationship status remains a mystery, and time will tell if Myrla and Ryan’s friendship evolves as well.

