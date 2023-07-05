MAFS: Miles Williams focuses on ‘self-love & self-care’ amid split from Karen

Married at First Sight star Miles Williams is focused on two main things now that he’s going through a separation from his wife, Karen Landry.

Miles recently dished about the importance of “self-love” and “self-care” during a panel discussion at the Essence Festival, and he’s getting lots of support.

During the discussion, Miles confessed that he and his wife Karen had split–although people have been speculating about that for quite some time.

The two regularly posted photos and videos of each other on social media, and when that abruptly stopped, their followers started to ask questions about their marriage.

Both Miles and Karen ignored the queries, but the writing was on the wall months ago.

Miles has deleted all traces of Karen from his social media page, and he’s no longer following her on Instagram.

As for Karen, she still hasn’t said a word since Miles revealed their marital status, and she still has all their photos on Instagram.

Their last photo together was one year ago when they both attended the 2022 Essence Festival, but this time they both attended the event solo.

Miles Williams is prioritizing ‘self-love and self-care’ amid his split from Karen Landry

We’ve seen clips from Miles’ panel discussion at the Essence Festival, but we were solely focused on the nugget of information he dropped about his marriage.

Now we know that the “About Him panel curated by @sheamoisturemen and @blackmenswear” was for the men to dish about self-love and self-care — something Miles has been focused on during a sad time in his life.

He shared clips from the event on Instagram and talked about the important conversation he had with the other men.

Miles revealed they were given the “space to authentically share about the transformative power of self-love & self-care in a world that actively neglects our well-being.”

“It was such a blessing to be affirmed and validated for speaking our truth,” he added.

Miles also expressed that he was grateful to share that moment with the other men on stage.

MAFS star Miles Williams gets support on social media

Miles has restricted the comments on his post, likely to prevent any mention of his marriage to Karen after announcing their separation, so all you’ll see in the comments are words of support and kindness.

Mile’s BFF Woody Randall, who was there with his adorable son to support Miles on the all-male panel, also showed some love in the comments and wrote, “We have to prioritize self bro.”

One person said, “You are Awesome!❤️Great seeing your good friend Woody and son also.”

Another commenter added, “Miles your heart is so kind! I pray only Gods best for you! Keep smiling! You’re the best!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Pic credit: @themileswill/Instagram

“Your a blessing to a lot of young men out here,” one person wrote.

“Love this Miles, keep on keeping on and it was Great seeing woody and his cute son!!💕,” said someone else.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.