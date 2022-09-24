MAFS: Mark Maher debuts clothing line inspired by his ‘Mark the Shark’ moniker

Mark Maher launches a new clothing line. Pic credit: @mts550/Instagram

Mark Maher is capitalizing on his name in a major way.

Introducing himself as “Mark the Shark,” he joined Season 14 of Married at First Sight, hoping to find love.

Things in his marriage didn’t go as planned, and Mark walked away from the show as a single man again.

However, that didn’t stop him from using his new-found stardom to market his brand and start a new business venture.

The Boston native says he got his moniker due to his drive in life and going after whatever he wants with no regrets.

Now, he’s putting action behind those words and his name as he debuts a new clothing line where sharks are the focal point.

Mark Maher launches his own clothing line

Mark recently revealed that he started his own clothing line inspired by his popular nickname.

He posted a photo of himself on Instagram showing off the line’s latest design, which is a white pullover sweater with the year 1983 stitched in green.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In his caption, Mark wrote, “1983 ….what a year 🦈 Coming soon to @mts_1983”

The account he tagged in his caption leads fans to his brand’s Instagram account. The clothing line, which he called MTS 1983, features sweaters, hoodies, Polo shirts, and even socks. Each item has a shark logo stitched to it to represent his name.

MTS 1983’s line features various designs, prints, and color patterns in its collection. According to their official website, they offer options for men, women, and even jewelry with interchangeable watches.

Currently, it appears items are available for purchase through the MTS 1983 website. According to their Instagram, they are working on adding new designs very soon.

MAFS is renewed for another season

Season 15 of the Lifetime hit show is currently airing weekly. Fans will be happy to know that the show was already renewed for its 16th season, which is scheduled to air in early 2023.

The upcoming season will take place in Nashville, a first for the series. For now, the panel of experts is expected to return, including new additions Dr. Pia Holec and DeVon Franklin.

The couples from the current season are all facing struggles as they settle into their marriages. Disagreements about finances and roles and lack of communication have become the root of multiple arguments.

They are only a few weeks away from Decision Day, when they will have to decide if they want to work through their differences or walk away from their marriages for good.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.