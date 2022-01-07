MAFS: Lindsey compared kissing husband Mark to kissing her grandmother

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher’s first kiss was less than romantic. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight may have changed the name of their after-show but the new cast is proving to be as unfiltered as ever.

After the Married at First Sight Season 14 premiere, the new after-show Married at First Sight: Afterparty debuted, delivering some major tea and inside scoops into the dynamics of the Boston cast.

Lindsey Georgoulis, who is one of the most outspoken brides to join the franchise, didn’t hold back in reflecting on her wedding day with husband Mark Maher and it seems she didn’t feel much spark at all after kissing her new husband.

Lindsey Georgoulis throws shade at first kiss with Mark Maher

So far, MAFS viewers have witnessed just one of the five weddings this season. Married at First Sight Season 14 started off with a bang by showing Lindsey and Mark meet at the altar and their wedding was eventful, to say the least.

Similar to Married at First Sight Season 13 star Virginia Coombs, Lindsey appeared to be drunk at the wedding which led her to behave inappropriately on her big day. While Lindsey seemed to say whatever came to her mind during the ceremony, it wasn’t crystal clear whether she was physically attracted to Mark.

The after-show may have provided insight into how Lindsey felt about Mark, as she was less than enthusiastic when talking about him on Afterparty.

Lindsey expressed that his tan and gelled hair made him look like a “guido” and she appeared underwhelmed, even though she previously stated she didn’t care at all about the appearance of her future spouse.

When host Keshia Knight Pulliam asked about her first kiss with Mark, Lindsey threw the ultimate shade when she compared kissing Mark to kissing her grandmother, which MAFS viewers found to be both a harsh and amusing statement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

MAFS viewers think Lindsey will be ‘too much’ for Mark

Mark has a big personality and yet Lindsey’s larger-than-life personality managed to make Mark seem timid in comparison.

Mahk the Shahk is more like a guppy next to Lindsey 🥴



#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/lV7Yq9Ojq1 — theebouffants’ reality TV burner account (@speaksingifs) January 6, 2022

Many MAFS viewers took to social media to express their concern that Lindsey will overwhelm Mark with her boisterous behavior.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “Lindsey is gonna chew Mark up and spit him out.”

Lindsey is gonna chew Mark up and spit him out #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/ckS6Bu5aiH — Brandi (@branDwitaEyE) January 6, 2022

Another MAFS fan recalled the moment where Lindsey rambled about how monkey’s scare her during the wedding writing, “When Lindsey told Mark monkeys scare her, he was thinking, ‘YOU scare me!’”

When Lindsey told Mark monkeys scare her, he was thinking, “YOU scare me!” #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/CFrAXOg4NA — Caffeine Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@LouisianaSis) January 6, 2022

While most MAFS viewers seem to think Lindsey and Mark will be a train wreck, one fan felt they have the potential to go either way, writing, “Mark and Lindsey are going to be really great or really volatile, maybe both.”

Mark and Lindsey are going to be really great or really volatile, maybe both. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/VOBblbPMil — Jon Rodrigo (@JonRodrigoTV) January 6, 2022

Do you think Lindsey and Mark’s personalities will eventually mesh or continue to clash?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.