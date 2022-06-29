MAFS: Katina Goode stuns in yellow dress, looks happy with husband Olajuwon by her side

Katina Goode wowed MAFS fans in a yellow dress next to her husband Olajuwon Dickerson. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Boston star Katina Goode looked stunning next to her still-husband Olajuwon Dickerson as they got ready for the Season 15 kickoff.

Katina had a big smile on her face and a new hairstyle as she posed in a floor-length yellow dress next to Olajuwon who was dressed in a multi-colored button-up shirt.

MAFS viewers stood by Katina throughout Season 14 as she tried to navigate her new marriage to Olajuwon. While there were many times viewers urged her to throw in the towel, her perseverance got them to a good place come Decision Day and beyond.

Katina used her Instagram and the kickoff special for Season 15 of MAFS to step out looking fly in a tight floor-length yellow dress next to her husband Olajuwon.

Katina’s hair, makeup, and nails were done as she stood with a smile looking radiant for the event.

Katina and Olajuwon recently went on a Panamanian vacation together where Katina posed poolside in a barely-there bikini that showed off her curves.

Most of the Season 14 of Married at First Sight women have remained friends

Katina and Jasmina Outar came out of the MAFS experience best friends and they formed a close bond with Alyssa Ellman despite her widely criticized behavior on the show.

Noi Phommasak also talked about being part of a group text message thread with the trio and said that all of them talk almost every day.

On the outs among the ladies is Lindsey Georgoulis, who said and did things that irritated and got under the skin of all the women on the show as well as the men.

Season 14 had only seen one couple divorce before Decision Day, with Chris Collette and Alyssa being the fastest couple to ever get divorced.

Despite the other four couples saying yes on Decision Day, only Katina and Olajuwon and Steve Moi and Noi have stayed together. During the Where Are They Now episode, viewers saw Jasmina and Michael Morency leave on a friendly note along with Chris and Alyssa.

With the Season 15 premiere set to start next week, MAFS fans will have a lot to look forward to with an entirely new cast, city, and juicy drama.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.