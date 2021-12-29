MAFS: Jamie Otis shares 2022 plans — Wants a third baby, and to travel across the U.S in newly renovated RV

Jamie Otis wants to explore the U.S in family R.V. Pic credit: HangingwiththeHehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis has set her intentions for the new year and they include having another baby and taking a cross country trip with her family in their RV. Jamie recently shared her 2022 plans on social media while asking her followers to share their goals with her.

According to the mom-of-two, putting your intentions out into the universe increases the chances of having them fulfilled and Jamie is remaining hopeful that these dreams will become a reality.

It’s been quite a year for the reality TV personality, who had a few scares with her son in recent weeks. The toddler has been rushed to the hospital more than once and she recently found out that he contracted COVID-19, adenovirus, and rhinovirus. Now baby Hendrix is doing better and Jamie is looking forward to 2022!

Jamie Otis wants to have a baby in 2022

The Married at First Sight alum and her husband Doug decided to put babymaking on the back burner amid ongoing issues in their marriage. Jamie has been sharing her marital woes on social media including the fact that she and Doug have been going to therapy.

Some of the sessions have been rough and a few months ago the 35-year-old shared a photo of her and Doug crying in their car after an intense session. Jamie caught a lot of flack for posting the vulnerable moment on Instagram but she has continued to update her followers about her marriage.

She even admitted that their plan to have another baby was on hold as they focus on improving their marriage, but now it seems that things have improved because she’s ready for baby number three.

“I have two goals for 2022: travel across America in our newly renovated (if it ever gets done 🤪😅) tiny home🚐 AND MAKE A BABY!” wrote Jamie on Instagram.”I’m genuinely curious, what are your goals?”

She continued, “2020 & 2021 have really done a number on us all🙈 What are you hoping for in 2022?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jamie Otis wants to travel across America in their RV

Earlier this year Jamie Otis and her husband sold their home and most of their possession and moved their family of four into an RV to simplify their life.

Since moving into their tiny home the couple has been trying the renovate the space and Jamie is hopeful that they will be done by soon because she has big plans for the new year.

In her Instagram post, Jamie shared a list of places across America that she plans to visit in the RV in 2022 and the list includes Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and Knoxville, Tennessee, to name a few.

“I truly believe if we put our dreams & goals out into the universe now, they’ll be fulfilled in the new year,” wrote Jamie.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.