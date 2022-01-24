MAFS: Jamie Otis explains why she’s looking to buy a house after a few months of RV living

Jamie Otis is house hunting after moving into RV. Pic credit: HangingwiththeHehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis might already be fed up with RV living after selling her house a few months ago to embark on a minimalist lifestyle. Now the mom-of-two is ready to find a forever home amid plans to grow her family.

Jamie is known for sharing almost everything about her day-to-day life on social media and she just revealed that she and her husband Doug Hehner are now house hunting.

That left many people confused because a few months ago Jamie and Doug bought an RV after putting their New Jersey house on the market and selling a lot of their personal possessions. The couple has been documenting their journey including all the issues that come with squeezing a family of four into an RV.

Most recently, Jamie revealed their plans to renovate the space and make it more convenient for their family. However, it seems they won’t be living that life for as long as they had us believe they would because now they’re searching for a new home.

Is Jamie Otis already giving up on RV life?

The Married at First Sight alum got a slew of questions from her Instagram followers after sharing the surprising news that they are now house hunting.

Jamie and Doug shared the news in October of 2021 but now it’s been just a few months, and the pair might have bitten off more than they could chew with their desire for an RV life.

After posting in her Instagram story that the family is looking for a new home, they received many questions, including why they’re not currently staying in the RV.

“Once we got in the RV we realized that it wasn’t set up in a way that was suitable for us,” Jamie explained. “For example, Henley was in bed with us every single night and so we wanted to renovate it ourselves but it was impossible while living in it with two kids. “

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Jamie Otis says they’re figuring out their life

The Married at First Sight star continued her explanation after confusing her followers when she announced her plans to buy a new home.

“We will live full time in the RV and travel across America before Gracie starts Kindergarten,” explained Jamie. “But this August she starts formal school so we wanna have a FOREVER home that has enough bedrooms for our babies (and our future babies too).”

The reality TV personality also admitted that they are still trying to figure things out.

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

“basically we’re just figuring our lives out, trying to build our marriage up, and be the best parents we can be buttttt we really don’t know how & we’ve made tons of mistakes along the way…” admitted Jamie.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.