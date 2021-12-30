MAFS: Jacob Harder speaks out amid drama between Ryan and Clara, he hopes they find ‘peace’

Jacob Harder reacts to Ryan and Clara’s public handling of their relationship. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 12 only produced one successful couple and loads of drama and dysfunction for the four other divorced couples.

While many MAFS Season 12 stars ended up single, they still often comment and post about their MAFS experiences in revealingly candid ways.

Jacob Harder has been one of the more vocal social media presences regarding reflecting on the MAFS experience. Jacob recently weighed in with his thoughts on Ryan’s latest statement regarding the major challenges in his short-lived marriage with Clara Berghaus.

Jacob Harder comments on the ‘circus’ surrounding Married at First Sight

Ryan caught attention when he wrote a lengthy statement revealing how race and Clara’s alleged lack of interest in truly understanding his culture negatively impacted their relationship.

Ryan also addressed his disappointment with the way Clara appears to be using their marriage and divorce as a means to monetize and gain popularity.

The telling post garnered attention from many of Ryan’s friends and followers, who commended Ryan for vulnerably speaking about why race and culture are important to him and why they should be important to his partner as well.

Jacob Harder also caught wind of Ryan’s post and left a comment of his own.

Jacob Harder commented, “The circus that’s been created at normal people’s expense is sad. And I’m speaking in general. Now it just feels like the routine is for the community to rub their hands together for the next train wreck as it’s the most rewarded scenario. And well we have to manifest what the MAFS community wants right? Hope you both find [peace] ✌️”

Jacob Harder wasn’t the only former MAFS Season 12 husband to react to Ryan’s post, as his post even led Jacob’s rival and notorious Married at First Sight villain Chris Williams to comment with a series of prayer hand emojis.

Virginia Coombs has a more scathing response to Ryan’s post

While Jacob Harder and Chris Williams appeared to resonate with Ryan’s words, fellow MAFS Season 12 castmate Virginia Coombs was a different story.

Virginia took great offense to Ryan’s post and made a lengthy video accusing Ryan and his family of several alarming things, including playing the race card and making Clara uncomfortable with certain sexual conversations.

Virginia has since been educated by some of her followers about the issues with her comments.

MAFS fans have heard what Ryan, Jacob, and Virginia have to say, and now they’ll be able to hear what Clara has to say during her tell-all special airing tonight on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight’s special airs Thursday, December 30th at 8/7c on Lifetime.