MAFS: Gil Cuero shows off his bed making skills in new video

Gil Cuero is reminding fans why he became a favorite during Season 13 of Married at First Sight.

He recently shared a video that was not only personal and intimate, but also provided some motivation and encouragement for his followers.

The Houston native who works as a firefighter won the hearts of viewers with his charming personality, good looks, and views on marriage.

He was matched with Myrla Feria and although they got off to a rocky start, their relationship evolved enough for them to agree to stay married at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, when the cameras stopped rolling, Gil and Myrla realized they were not as compatible as they hoped and ended their marriage.

However, that hasn’t stopped Gil from keeping his title as a fan favorite for MAFS viewers. He has grown a large following on social media where he participates in popular trends and connects with his fans.

Gil Cuero gives fans a peek inside his bedroom

Gil recently shared a video showing off his morning routine and explaining the importance of having good bed-making skills.

In the video, Gil shows how he makes his bed each morning. While shirtless and only wearing pajama pants, Gil is seen layering his sheets, tucking the corners, fluffing his pillows, and smoothing out the wrinkles in his blanket.

In the caption, Gil shared a statistic about making up your bed. He wrote, “Food for thought: 27% of people make their bed every morning 12% pay someone to do it for them…”

He went on to add a quote that says, “’If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the say. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, the one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter.”

Married at First Sight alums react to the current season

Season 15 of MAFS is currently airing weekly on Lifetime. Since the start of the season, former participants have been sharing their thoughts on the new couples and giving their predictions for the season.

Deonna and Greg from Season 9 kicked things off by giving their analysis of the couples and their weddings. Season 11’s Henry Rodriguez also chimed in once the couples reached their honeymoons and shared his thoughts as well.

Rachel Gordillo from Season 13 did not hold back when she discussed her thoughts on the newlywed’s chemistry and connection with one another. And when asked, Season 12’s Clara Berghaus was brutally honest when giving her opinions on who she believes has the best shot of having a long-term marriage.

Many former cast members are following the current season and sharing their thoughts on social media. Having gone through the process themselves, viewers may find their insight and opinions refreshing and entertaining.

