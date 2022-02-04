MAFS: Gil Cuero channels Kanye West in latest video

MAFS alum Gil Cuero doesn’t want any Kanye West slander on his platform. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Gil Cuero has been channeling Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, in his recent posts.

Gil shared a Kanye quote in English and in Spanish in order to get a message across about having confidence no matter who likes or dislikes him.

Gil Cuero suggests he’s ‘turnt all the way’ and believes in himself

Gil Cuero took to his Instagram page to share a video with his friends and followers.

In the video, Gil wears an unbuttoned shirt while standing in a bedroom with a Kodak portrait filter over the video.

Gil passionately mouths a quote from Ye as he says, “You can’t control me. Y’all don’t understand that I’m turnt all the way. I believe in me. Just believe in you. Let me do me. You like it? Cool. You don’t? Fast forward.”

On top of the video, Gil translated the Kanye quote in Spanish as well.

Ye is known to be a very talented and controversial artist with a one-of-a-kind ego, and Gil seemed to know that some followers may want to drop some criticism of the polarizing rapper in his comment section.

Gil got ahead of the potential oncoming criticism by captioning the video, “PSA: No Ye (Kanye) slander allowed… lol.”

Gil Cuero posts about his humility

The video from Gil wouldn’t be the first time Gil made mention of the notorious rapper formerly known as Kanye West on his platform.

Gil also recently shared another post that included Kanye in the caption.

In the post, Gil shared a photo of himself sitting by a speed limit sign on a pole against a clear blue sky. Gil wore brown dress shoes, distressed black pants, a watch, a necklace, and a camouflage shirt that highlighted his muscles.

Gil captioned the photo, “Humble with just a hint of Kanye.”

According to Gil’s series of posts lately, it seems he has fully bounced back after experiencing heartbreak over his divorce from Myrla Feria on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Now, Gil appears to be embracing his newfound stardom and it remains to be seen just how much of the Ye mentality he adopts as he enters a new chapter post-Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.