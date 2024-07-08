MAFS fans urge Henry Rodriguez to marry girlfriend Kayla McCormick: ‘Get that girl a ring’

Henry Rodriguez recently shared photos of his girlfriend Kayla McCormick on social media, and now fans are pushing him to hurry up and marry her.

The Married at First Sight star has been dating the red-haired beauty for three years, and now his friends think it’s time for them to tie the knot.

After he posted a new batch of photos with Kayla, Henry’s social media followers took to the comments and exclaimed their excitement for the MAFS star.

It hasn’t been an easy journey to find love, as we saw his first marriage in Season 11 crash and burn before it even began.

Henry’s introverted personality wasn’t the right fit for his match, Christina, and her patience quickly grew thin as she tried to get him out of his shell.

Meanwhile, Christina was the real problem in that marriage as viewers, and Henry soon found out she was hiding a few secrets and had told several white lies on the show.

It wasn’t surprising that the pair ended up getting divorced and now Henry is happier than ever with his new romance.

Henry Rodriguez and Kayla McCormick share snaps from a weekend wedding

Henry had his girlfriend Kayla by his side for a wedding they attended over the weekend.

The MAFS star shared a new post on Instagram as they snapped photos before making their way to the event.

Henry also posted a car selfie with Kayla, and in the last slide, he showed the wedding guests dancing at the reception to celebrate the newlyweds.

This is not the first wedding that the couple has attended in the past few months. Back in March, Kayla posted photos of herself and Henry at her brother’s wedding in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

“My brother is married!🤵‍♂💒👰‍♀ Congrats to the McCormicks!” Kayla captioned the post.

However, after constantly sharing wedding snaps, people are getting ideas in their heads that it’s time for another wedding — Henry and Kayla’s.

MAFS fans urge Henry to marry his girlfriend

Henry’s post has racked up a slew of likes and comments and it seems people were all on the same page that it was time for the couple to tie the knot after being together for so long.

“Get that girl a ring!💍,” one commenter exclaimed.

“It’s time Henry, what are you waiting for,” said someone else.

Another commenter hinted at marriage, telling Henry “You two are gorgeous!! Now let’s see that ring😁.”

One MAFS viewer threw shade at Henry’s ex in the comments, writing, “Love how you upgraded!! She is beautiful. Nice to see you happy🙌.”

Someone else added, “You two make a beautiful couple. Best wishes.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.