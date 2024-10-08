MAFS fans react to Michael and Lauren giving advice to the Chicago couples in Kickoff Special

The Married at First Sight Season 18 pre-game kicks off tonight, but we haven’t seen the last of the Season 17 cast.

Get ready for the return of two Denver alums, Lauren Good and Michael Shiakallis.

The duo is participating in one of the Kickoff Specials before the premiere of the new season.

A teaser for Kicking Off Chicago was posted on social media. It features Lauren and Michael giving their take on the new matches.

However, people are dragging the pair for daring to comment on the couple after their disastrous season.

Michael and Lauren, along with their Denver castmates, garnered plenty of backlash not just from viewers but also from other MAFS alums.

Briana Myles spoke out while the show was airing and chastised the cast for turning the long-running series into a circus and ruining its reputation.

Michael Shiakallis and Lauren Good make appearances in the Season 18 Kickoff Special

The Season 18 countdown has begun, along with the pre-season festivities that viewers have come to expect.

A sneak peek of the Kickoff Special was posted on Instagram.

“We’re just one week away from the premiere of #MAFSChicago, so you know what that means…it’s time for the Matchmaking and Kickoff Specials TONIGHT starting at 8/7c!” the caption read.

We spotted Lauren and Michael in the mix, with host Kevin Frazier and other MAFS aficionados making predictions about the Chicago cast.

While talking about one couple, Madison and Allen, the alums were hopeful they would be a good match.

“His personality shines through…I think he’s just going to dote on her to the point where she’s just like, ‘This is my man,'” said Lauren. “I’m very optimistic; I hope I don’t eat my words later, but I really like them together. “

Michael also expressed optimism that the marriage between Madison and Allen would work out.

MAFS viewers react to Lauren and Michael giving advice

After seeing the sneak peek of the MAFS special, viewers had a lot to say about Michael and Lauren.

“Why Michael and Lauren giving advise that’s ridiculous😂,” exclaimed a commenter.

“Lauren giving advice?? I’m out!” said someone else.

Another noted, “No one from last season should be commenting on a new season! It should be know as the Forgotten Season from how horrible and fake it was!”

One MAFS viewer stated, “Seeing those two gives me so much PTSD that it’s a hard no. Way to hear the longtime viewers beg y’all not to bring back these dumpster fires!”

Someone else wrote, “Noooooo one from last season should be giving ANY advise! We DO NOT want to see them.”

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.