MAFS fan-favorites Greg and Deonna celebrate their 5-year anniversary

Married at First Sight doesn’t exactly have the best track record for successful marriages, especially in recent years.

However, some special couples continue to remind us that the unique marital experiment doesn’t always end in divorce.

One such couple is Breonna McNeill and her husband Greg Okotie who just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The duo took to social media to acknowledge the major milestone after tying the knot as strangers in Season 9.

Deonna and Greg have something else to celebrate as well, they’re the only couple still standing from the Charlotte, North Carolina season.

Keith Manley and Idris Caldwell, and Amber Bowles and Mathew Gwynne ended their marriages years ago– leaving only Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson in the mix with Breonna and Greg.

However, Beth and Jamie split before making it to the five-year mark, leaving Breonna and Greg holding the baton for Season 9.

Breonna and Greg celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary

Breonna and Greg have become a fan-favorite in the MAFS franchise as we’ve seen how committed they’ve been since their time on the show.

Believe it or not, it’s been five years since we watched them tie the knot on TV and the duo recently took to Instagram to acknowledge their anniversary.

Breonna was the first to post a cute video showcasing their life together over the years, writing, “Happy Anniversary to my Love 🥰❤️ I still can’t believe it’s been 5 years already!! I look forward to many more with you! #happyanniversary #mylove #myman #mafslovestory #mafs #blacklove.”

Greg also posted about the special milestone on his Instagram page with a photo of him and Deonna on vacation.

“Can’t let the day end without posting that it’s our ANNIVERSARY! 5 years!!! ” he wrote, “Time is flying! Looking forward to many more memories with you @deonna.mcneill 😘😘 #ouranniversary.”

Greg and Breonna haven’t just been working on their marriage, they’ve also been busy growing their family.

Since their time on the show, the couple welcomed a son named Declan, and the adorable little guy turned three years old on February 27.

Deonna and Greg would be perfect for a MAFS spinoff

Meanwhile, it would be great to have Deonna and Greg back on our TV screens, and, coincidentally, Woody Randall recently proposed a brilliant idea to make that happen.

Lefts hope the MAFS powers that be, saw the video that the Season 12 star made recently where he reasoned that the alums need their own show–as fans of the series would love an update on the happily married couples.

Not only would Woody and his wife Amani Aliyya make a great fit for the proposed MAFS spinoff, but Deonna and Greg would also be perfect.

Married at First Sight Airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.