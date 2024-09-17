MAFS expert Dr. Pia Holec pregnant with her first child

Another Married at First Sight baby is on the way, and this time it’s courtesy of Dr. Pia Holec.

The clinical psychotherapist and sex therapist joined the show in Season 15, but with the focus on cast members, very little was known about her personal life.

However, Dr. Pia proudly shared the baby news on social media, announcing that she was expecting her first child with her fiance, Jason Goff.

The MAFS expert and Jason got engaged in 2021 and are set to tie the knot in 2025.

While this is Dr. Pia’s first child, it will be the second for Jason, who is already a dad to a 7-year-old son.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been dating, but Dr. Pia has been getting lots of practice with her stepson, as many photos show the trio as one happy family.

MAFS expert Dr. Pia Holec is expecting her first child

The MAFS expert shared the happy news with her 10,000 Instagram followers, writing, “We’re thrilled to announce that we’re having a baby!!!!”

She also posted a snippet of the PEOPLE article, sharing more details about her pregnancy.

“Jason and I are thrilled to announce our miracle baby to the world,” she said. “As a first-time mommy, this is a dream come true and a gift from my mom in Heaven. Our greatest adventure is up next!”

Dr. Pia, who is four months pregnant, also shared with the media outlet their plans for a gender reveal.

“Jason thought I was being extra to want a gender reveal, but then he decided that we should light the Willis Tower!” she shared.

That’s precisely what they did as the couple later posted a photo of the famous Chicago landmark lit up in pink lights.

“It’s a girl! 💗,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Jason and Pia are set to get married on July 19, 2025, as per their wedding registry on The Knot.

By then, their baby girl would have already arrived and would likely participate in the wedding festivities alongside her big brother.

Dr. Pia Holec is set for a MAFS Season 18 return

Dr. Pia’s kind but no-nonsense approach with the MAFS couples has earned her another season on the show, and she’s set to return for Season 18.

It’s also a special season for the 39-year-old since it was filmed in her hometown of Chicago.

In the Season 18 sneak peek, Dr. Pia proudly declares, “Chicago is a great place to find love.”

However, let’s wait and see if those words ring true when the series returns.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.