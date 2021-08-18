MAFS Couples Cam exclusive: Miles and Woody talk about how marriage has changed them

Miles and Woody were friends before joining the MAFS cast together. Pic credit: Lifetime

Woody Randall and Miles Williams have come a long way since their Married at First Sight weddings in New Orleans. They’re still friends, still married and both men have really learned a lot about life, themselves, and the women they were matched with.

Now, in this MAFS Couples Cam exclusive, Woody and Miles are talking about their marriages and the things they do to make it work.

Over lunch, the two longtime friends talk about how they married strangers on TV.

Miles talks about doing little things to keep each other happy and, sometimes, it can be as simple as closing the bathroom door all the way when you’re doing your business.

Woody opens up about how much he loves Amani and how he’s had to change up the way he reacts to things in order to make sure she knows that she is loved.

He said that when he dislikes something, he can be “really cold.” But when it comes to Amani, he loves her and can’t just be cold about things he doesn’t like because he doesn’t want to hurt her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s clear in our exclusive clip below that Miles and Woody are both dedicated husbands and that their marriages mean a lot to them. Watch the clip and then tune in tonight to see them in action on MAFS Couples Cam.

Married at First Sight Couples Cam airs on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.