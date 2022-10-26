MAFS: Clara Berghaus rocks mini skirt and crop top during Las Vegas trip 

Clara Berghaus enjoys music festival in all black. Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara Berghaus had a blast in Vegas and showed off her ‘emo’ style at a music festival.

Clara’s been showing off her edgy side in her recent ensembles, and her festival fit kept with the all-black theme.

The MAFS star enjoyed Vegas with friends, including her Married at First Sight Season 12 costar and bestie Virginia Coombs.

While Clara and Virginia shared many photos from their Vegas trip on their Instagram Stories, Clara also shared a confident solo snap at the When We Were Young festival.

The festival took place over the weekend and featured musical acts such as My Chemical Romance and Death Cab for Cutie.

Punk princess Avril Lavigne was also supposed to perform at the festival but was unable to due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to When We Were Young’s official Instagram.

Clara Berghaus strikes a pose in all black

Clara captured attention with her striking post.

She posed on the purple ground with a black and white checkered arch hanging above her with a sign that read, “When We Were Young.”

Clara bared her midriff in a long-sleeve sheer black crop top with straps around her tanned torso.

Along with the top, Clara wore a black pleated mini skirt that appeared to have an asymmetrical hem showing off more of her thigh.

She wore a buckled garter around her thigh and completed the look with black boots.

Clara was all smiles while placing one hand on her midriff and another up in the air. She wore her copper tresses in a carefree updo.

A cloudy blue sky was captured above, with other festival members in the background.

In her caption, Clara raved about the festival while admitting that the weekend wasn’t completely smooth initially.

She wrote, “I had a dream last night we drove out to see Las Vegas 🤘🏻🖤Weekend got off to a bit of a rocky start but @whenwewereyoungfest was worth every crazy complication. 10/10 still not a phase and can’t wait for next year!”

Clara also included hashtags, including the hashtag #elderemo.

Virginia Coombs reacts to Clara Berghaus’ post

Clara’s post received likes and comments from Married at First Sight stars.

Virginia, Clara’s Vegas travel buddy, left a comment under the post hinting at Clara’s night in Vegas.

Virginia wrote, “Looks like the smile of someone who didn’t make it back to our hotel room last night.”

Clara played coy in her reply, simply responding with a smirking moon emoji.

Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

MAFS Season 14 star Alyssa Ellman also commented, “A whole vibe and looking gorgeous,” to which Clara thanked her for the compliment with a black heart emoji.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.