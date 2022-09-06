MAFS: Clara Berghaus claps back at criticism over her new tattoo

Clara Berghaus debuted on Married at First Sight Season 12. Pic credit: @claraberghaus/Instagram

Clara Berghaus documented a recent update to her look as she revealed a new tattoo.

Clara debuted the matching tattoo she got with one of her best friends.

As big Taylor Swift fans, the ladies’ tattoos reflected lyrics in Taylor Swift’s song August.

While Clara was thrilled about the new body art, she received some criticism on social media.

A commenter expressed having second-hand regret over Clara’s tattoo.

Clara responded to the critic with a clawback of her own.

Clara Berghaus defends her hand tattoo

Clara took to her Instagram reels to share a video compilation with her new tat.

The video began with text that read, “come with me and my bestie to get matching August tattoos,” as Taylor Swift’s August played in the background.

Clara filmed herself and her friends in the tattoo parlor and showed the tattoo artist working on their hands and arms. Clara was all smiles as she got her tattoo.

Her friend showed off her tattoo on her wrist, and Clara showed off the same tattoo on her hand in between her thumb and index finger.

The tattoo featured a small bottle of wine being poured into a glass.

Clara referenced the lyric that inspired their tattoos in her caption, writing, “august slipped away like a bottle of wine,” with an eight, calendar, and red wine emoji.

Fans reacted to the tattoo in Clara’s comment section.

While many responses were positive, one critic voiced their disapproval.

The commenter wrote, “That’s a no for me. I already regret that for you.”

Clara reacted with some shade, writing, “you much be fun at parties.

The critic replied, “I just know that drinking and partying becomes a joke when you get a certain age.”

Clara suggested the critic needed to get more familiar with the lyrics in August before passing her judgment.

Clara wrote, “maybe listen to the song before you assume this has anything to do with drinking or partying.”



Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs make a shared online dating account

While Clara got joint tattoos with one of her best friends, she also made a joint dating account on Bumble with her MAFS best friend, Virginia Coombs.

Virginia and Clara were costars on Married at First Sight Season 12, where they married strangers and later divorced those strangers after trying to make their marriages work post-Decision Day.

Now, Virginia and Clara are back on the dating scene.

The ladies revealed they made a joint Bumble account, hoping to find two men who would court them. They listed out all their desires in their potential partners as they continue their search for love.

