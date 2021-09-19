MAFS: Chris Williams lashes out at Virginia and Erik following the pair’s social media spat

Chris Williams lashes out at Virginia and Erik. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Chris Williams just inserted himself into the drama that kicked off between Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake.

Over the weekend the now-divorced couple tried to hang out and things didn’t go very well. However, when Virginia shared the ordeal on social media her former cast member Chris Williams slammed both her and Erik for their past behavior.

Chris Williams slams Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake

If you missed the drama that kicked off between Virginia and Erik over the weekend, here’s a quick recap.

Virginia took to social media to share a video where she talked about an incident that happened when she tried to hang out with her ex-husband Erik recently.

A conversation about “privilege” got a little too intense and things took a turn for the worse — so bad in fact that Virginia got out of the car they were traveling in and took an Uber home.

After she shared the incident on social media, Erik clapped back with his version of events and claimed Virginia was not telling the truth about the situation.

However, Chris Williams is not taking sides in this he said/she said between his former castmates because he has an issue with them both.

The young entrepreneur reshared Erik’s post on Instagram with a note that read, “2 alcoholics arguing! Y’all both are privileged,” wrote Chris.

“No more drinks before meeting up,” he added along with a laughing emoji.

Married at First Sight star Chris Williams was not picking sides after his castmates made accusations against each other.

Chris made it clear he has issues with both of them and reflected on his time spent with Erik and Virginia while filming the show.

“I was down and in a vulnerable position during filming and the two of them came and kicked me while I was down. I will never forget that stuff,” explained Chris.

The controversial reality TV star is referring to a situation that occurred between him and Erik during their cast trip to Las Vegas. After Chris dropped the bomb that his ex-fiance was pregnant with his child, Virginia sided with Paige and tried to defend her, but Chris lashed out at her.

Erik then stepped in to try and defend his wife which almost resulted in a fistfight between the two men. That wasn’t the only altercation that Chris has had with the couple either and since the show ended he has blasted both Erik and Virginia on social media.

In his latest post, Chris made it known that both Erik and Virginia are indeed privileged.

“Being privileged is thinking your opinion is needed in situations that it wasn’t asked or solicited,” remarked Chris.

Are you surprised that Chris inserted himself in the Erik and Virginia drama?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.