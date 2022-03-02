MAFS: Chris Williams is annoyed at constant messages about the show, tells people to ‘move on’

Chris Williams is not interested in messages regarding Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit:

Chris Williams has moved on from the Married at First Sight franchise after becoming one of the show’s most notorious figures.

Despite Chris’ attempt to separate himself from the show, it seems he is still flooded with messages regarding Married at First Sight.

Fed up with the messages in his inbox, Chris had a statement of his own that he sent out to his followers, asking them to stop venting about the show to him.

Chris Williams is exasperated by messages about Married at First Sight

Chris Williams took to his Instagram stories to air out his frustrations with the messages he receives about the show.

Chris wrote, “Please stop messaging me about the show! My inbox is not a venting session!! Move on!! Good or bad! #BlockParty.”

When Married at First Sight Season 13 aired, Chris commented on the show and offered up his thoughts on cast embers such as Bao Huong-Hoang. However, it appears Chris is no longer interested in reacting to the show and is eager for both him and his followers to move on.

Chris didn’t specify exactly what MAFS viewers vent about in his messages. Still, it’s known that many MAFS viewers have discussed Chris recently as they debate whether or not MAFS Season 14 wife Alyssa Ellman behaved worse than Chris did on Married at First Sight Season 12.

For a while, Chris was considered the most unlikable and problematic spouse in the franchise after his many antics and poor treatment of ex-wife Page Banks. However, Alyssa Ellman has also appalled viewers with her gaslighting treatment towards ex-husband Chris Collette.

As MAFS fans continue to debate who is worse, it’s clear Chris wants no part in the conversation nor anything to do with the show ‘good or bad.’

Chris Williams keeps a low profile after several wild rants

Chris Williams has been staying out of MAFS drama and keeping a low profile which has been a relief to those who bore witness to his many unhinged social media rants in the past.

After lashing out and firing shots at several Married at First Sight stars, Chris finally took some responsibility for his actions and issued apologies to the many he hurt and disrespected.

It seems Chris has officially closed the chapter on his Married at First Sight experience, and he hopes fans will respect that and move on.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.