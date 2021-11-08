MAFS: Chris Williams admits to ongoing depression following months of social media drama

MAFS cast member Chris Williams is battling depression. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Chris Williams has just admitted to battling depression after causing havoc on social media over the past few months.

The controversial TLC star has been accused of trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame by acting out and airing his business for the world to read and comment on.

He has lashed out at his past castmates, at the MAFS experts, and at his ex-wife Paige Banks. But that’s not all, his former friend Pastor Dwight who married him and Paige on the show also felt Chris’s wrath some time ago when he blasted him on Instagram.

Most recently he slammed his ex-fiance Mercedes Myrick and accused her of lying about being pregnant with his child.

However, Chris has been battling with some personal demons and after making an apology to all the people he blasted recently, he later confessed to suffering from depression.

Chris Williams reveals battle with depression

The Married at First Sight star took to Instagram recently and shared a post that revealed he’s been battling depression for quite some time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After issuing apologies to Paige, Pastor Dwight, Mercedes, and even the MAFS experts, Chris made it known that he was done talking about the show.

Since then he’s been posting more about his personal life and a few hours ago he got very personal with his Instagram followers.

Chris shared a photo of himself with a huge smile on his face and wrote, “I hadn’t smiled like this in a while! Depression took a hold of me most of the year. There were bad days and even more rougher days.”

He continued his post by adding, “Even with a support system I still felt alone. I can say that this week This happened again! Grateful for every frown and every smile! Wins and losses! If you are struggling with depression you are loved, needed wanted, and accepted! Don’t allow depression to convince you otherwise!”

Chris Williams’s ex-fiance mentioned his mental illness

A few weeks ago Chris’s ex-fiance, Mercedes, talked about his mental illness. After he claimed on social media that she had lied about being pregnant with their child, Mercedes shared a lengthy response.

Not only did she deny lying about being pregnant she also shared proof that she had indeed suffered a miscarriage.

Mercedes also spoke out about Chris’s mental health challenges when she clapped back at him.

She wrote in part, “I will not let a mentally ill hurt man ever try to bring me down.”

Now Chris himself has opened up about his mental health issues so here’s hoping he gets the help he needs.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.