MAFS: Binh Trinh reveals his first impression of Morgan

Binh Trinh and Morgan were the final couple to get married on Married at First Sight Season 15.

The MAFS couple’s wedding was delayed when Binh contracted COVID-19, but with their wedding now in the books, the pair has joined the other couples on their honeymoon in Mexico.

Binh also joined the guest panel on Married at First Sight: Afterparty for the first time this week.

Binh was joined by costars Mitch and Justin and host Keshia Knight-Pulliam.

Keshia asked Binh questions regarding his marriage with Morgan and their contrasting personalities, as Morgan is more boisterous and assertive.

Binh revealed his first impression of Morgan on their wedding day. The MAFS star also shared what he admires about Morgan and whether or not things got steamy on his wedding night and birthday.

MAFS’ Binh Trinh talks Morgan’s high-energy

During Afterparty, Keshia asked Binh about his first impression, and Binh smiled as he shared, “She got energy. She’s charged up.”

Binh continued, “She’s just very fun and outgoing.”

Mitch and Justin also spoke on the chemistry between Binh and Morgan. Justin suggested the attraction between Binh and Morgan was evident, and Keisha and Mitch felt the two made a nice-looking couple.

Binh shared what he admires about his wife, saying he appreciates that she’s “fun, adventurous, and ambitious as well.”

Binh Trinh hints at ‘PG-13’ wedding night

Morgan and Binh were immediately attracted to one another, and Keisha wanted to know if that attraction led to any physical exchanges on their wedding night.

Binh played coy, saying that he and Morgan kept the night “PG-13” and that his parents taught him not to brag, so he didn’t want to relay too many explicit details.

Interestingly, the day after their wedding was also Binh’s 30th birthday.

Morgan treated Binh to a cookies and cream treat with blue candles in the shape of the number 30 to celebrate him on the morning of his birthday.

While Morgan and Binh have had smooth sailing thus far, trailers for the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight tease trouble in paradise.

Morgan confronts Binh about breaking her trust during the honeymoon, but it’s not yet known what occurred between them to break trust.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how Morgan and Binh’s marriage evolves.

