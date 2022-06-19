MAFS: Amani Randall shares Woody Randall’s first Father’s Day gift

Amani Randall had a special gift for Woody Randall on his first Father’s Day. Pic credit: The Randall Way/YouTube

Amani Randall is helping her husband Woody Randall celebrate his first Father’s Day with a very special gift.

The Season 11 alums became instant favorites for Married at First Sight viewers. From the moment they met at the altar, they had a connection that only grew stronger in each episode.

Woody and Amani’s love for one another continued to blossom, and they recently welcomed their first child together. Now, Amani is taking time to honor Woody on his first Father’s Day.

Amani Randall helps Woody Randall celebrate Father’s Day

Amani wanted to do something special for Woody to help him celebrate his first Father’s Day. So, she gave him an incredible gift that she believes he truly deserves.

Amani decided to share a sweet message to her husband on Instagram as she let the world know what his gift was. She posted a picture of Woody holding their son, Reign. She told her followers to swipe on the post to see his Father’s Day gift.

Amani helps Woody celebrate Father’s Day. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Once her followers swiped, they saw a second picture of Reign. He wore a onesie that said, “I’m your Father’s Day gift. Mom says you’re welcome.”

Amani added to her caption, “Happy Father’s Day, Babe! Seeing you with our son warms my heart. You’ve wanted to be a father for a while and I’m excited to see what fatherhood has in store for you.”

Amani shares Woody’s Father’s Day gift. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

She went on to say, “You have so much love to give; I can’t wait for Reign to return the favor every day. This is the father-son bond you deserve. We love you, Pops!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Woody and Amani welcomed their baby boy on June 3, making them the 7th couple from the franchise to become parents.

Woody Randall is excited to be a dad

Since joining the show, Woody has been vocal about his desire to be a husband and have kids. He has talked about the excitement of becoming a dad and asked his followers for parenting advice.

Woody was very hands-on regarding Amani’s pregnancy and often shared updates on her progress and ultrasound pictures for their fans.

Now that their son has arrived, Woody has not been able to contain his happiness and shares photos of Reign on social media often. He is soaking in the newness of being a parent and enjoying his first Father’s Day as much as possible.

Woody and Amani have said they are still in shock to be parents but are loving every moment of having their son.

Married at First Sight returns Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.