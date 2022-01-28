MAFS: Alyssa has already become the most hated cast member on the show due to her treatment of Chris

Married at First Sight’s Alyssa Ellman is already proving really unpopular with fans. Pic credit: Lifetime.

The current season of Married at First Sight is well underway as 10 new singles have been matched together and agreed to blindly get married.

The most recent episode showed the newlywed couples headed to their honeymoons in Puerto Rico. While it’s still early to make guesses on who will stay together beyond decision day, many fans agree that one couple is definitely ready to call it quits.

Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette have been making headlines from the moment they said, “I do.” Alyssa’s sour attitude and unwillingness to participate in any activity to get to know Chris makes it clear that she was not happy with her groom. It’s also become the reason many fans have expressed their hatred for the 30-year-old Boston brunette.

She made it clear that she was not attracted to Chris. However, instead of being honest about her feelings, she started to find excuses to avoid him and became cold and rude. When he called her out on her behavior, she refused to acknowledge her actions and said they simply were not compatible.

MAFS fans side with Chris

When Chris tried to approach Alyssa about her refusal to put in any effort towards their new relationship, she began crying and saying she had been trying to make things work. As their conversation progressed, Chris accused Alyssa of gaslighting him, which upset Alyssa even more.

Fans seemed to heavily agree with Chris. They showed their support for him and cheered him on for calling out Alyssa’s manipulative ways.

Fans also criticized Alyssa’s seemingly shallow mindset as she placed heavy emphasis on Chris’s looks and suggested he is not her type. They also sided with Chris on his feelings that she was not putting in any effort or trying at all.

Chris called Alyssa a liar because she hasn't put in any effort to get to know him and she's completely written him off just because she wasn't attracted to him

Another fan said they “feel for Chris” because “he’s trying so hard, and Alyssa is not worth the effort he’s giving.”

It’s pretty clear that viewers are not fans of Alyssa and her behavior and feel that Chris may have been slighted during the matchmaking process.

One MAFS alumna has hope for Alyssa

While most viewers are already over Alyssa and her antics, there’s one fan who seems to be on her side.

Jamie Otis, from the very first season of the show thinks there’s hope for Alyssa and Chris. Fans may remember Jamie having a meltdown on her wedding day because she did not feel an attraction to her husband, Doug. Eventually, she did overcome those feelings, and the two have remained married and welcomed two children.

It could be argued that Jamie and Doug were the exception and not the rule. After all, Jamie wasn’t necessarily mean to Doug in the same way Alyssa is to Chris. Do you agree with her and think Alyssa can get over her initial feelings? Or do you think the two should call it quits?

