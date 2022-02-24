MAFS alums Keith and Kristine share their views on the Boston couples

MAFS alums dish on Season 14. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 8, alums Keith Dewar and his wife Kristine Killingsworth know first hand what it’s like to marry a stranger, and they are also proof that the process can work.

So, who better to share their views on the Season 14 cast than this pair? They’ve now been married for over three years.

Keith and Kristine have been keeping up with the Boston couples, and they didn’t hold back on their opinions about the newlyweds after watching the latest episode.

Keith and Kristine share their views on the Boston couples

The Married at First Sight alums had a lot to say about all the couples starting with Alyssa and Chris. These two have already called it quits since Alyssa made it clear from day one that she had zero interest in her husband.

“We do wish that she was able to put in at least a little effort to get to know Chris,” confessed Keith and Kristine during their recap for PEOPLE. “Those first conversations are crucial and could’ve been the game-changer for really getting to know who he was and not what she may have heard from friends.”

The duo also dished about Noi and Steve, who they felt had a “great connection” but seem to have a “disconnect in their views of money in general.”

As for what these newlyweds can do to help their relationship, the Season 8 alums said they should “have a serious and open discussion of their finances” and “work on their communication styles when in conflict.”

Keith and Kristine saw ‘potential’ in Lindsey and Mark’s relationship

The Married at First Sight alums also dished about controversial couple Mark and Lindsey, who they believed had “so much potential” but noted that their marriage has “been an absolute rollercoaster.”

Kristine and Keith admitted that “It was very upsetting to see the way that Lindsay lashed out at the bowling alley” during last night’s episode, and they referred to her “insults” as “scathing.”

“They will definitely need more expert intervention than we originally thought but we do hope that they pull through,” added the pair.

On another note, the alums are hopeful about Katina and Olajuwon’s pairing and said, “We are always excited” to see what they “have been up to each week.”

“Their connection is so natural and the vibe is always easygoing,” said the couple- who expressed concern about Olajuwon’s tendency to overthink, adding, “We hope it doesn’t cause him to project any insecurities he may have onto his marriage.”

Last up was Jasmina and Michael, who the Season 8 cast members “strongly believe” are “moving slowly but surely in the right direction.”

“With continued effort, we can see them going all the way,” added Keith and Kristine.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.