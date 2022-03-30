MAFS alum Vincent Morales speaks out after getting offensive DM from critic

Vincent Morales calls out a troll for a rude comment. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Vincent Morales just called out a social media troll who sent a negative comment in his DMs. Vincent actually allowed the critic some anonymity by blurring out the username of the commenter when he reshared the offensive message on his Instagram Story.

The reality TV personality admitted that the rude message wasn’t an unusual occurrence and explained that his growing social media page comes with one drawback, trolls. Despite the negativity, however, Vincent noted that he wouldn’t let that spoil his good mood.

Vincent Morales speaks out after getting offensive DM

The Married at First Sight star was actually in a good mood following a recent trip to Louisiana to participate in the Black Menswear flashmob. The movement has been taking place in different cities in the U.S since 2017 as a way to show more positive images of Black men.

Vincent shared videos and photos from the event, which featured Black men gathered in New Orleans and clad in their finest suits.

“What an awesome experience at the Black menswear flashmob, In New Orleans. Met some amazing people and the vibe was amazing as well,” wrote Vincent in his post on Instagram.

However, one troll wasn’t very impressed with Vincent’s attire so he sent him an offensive DM that read, “Is that Vinny looking like an Orthodox Jew?”

Vincent shared a screenshot of the DM, along with a response to the rude critic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This is why you need to ignore people. They don’t know better,” said Vincent. “Trying to rain on someone’s parade but luckily I had my rain jacket and umbrella.”

He continued, “People want all these followers but don’t know how much criticism we see on a daily basis. It’s dumb/stupid but I just wanted to show how some try to bring something negative to a positive.”

Pic credit: @vincentjmorales/Instagram

Vincent Morales is enjoying married life with Briana Myles

Despite the negative comments from trolls on social media, Vincent is living his best life with his wife, Briana Myles.

The Married at First Sight alums are still going strong and are the only couple from Season 12 that is still married. The pair have been strengthening their marriage by doing new things together and their newest bonding activity is reading.

Vincent shared a post of their recent visit to Barnes & Noble to start their new adventure– having admitted that they were never really fans of reading.

“So…we’re starting a new thing 📚” He wrote. “Something we’ve bonded over is the fact that neither one of us are readers, and we don’t see that as a good thing.”

“Reading helps to open your mind to endless knowledge while enhancing your focus and memory. We’ve heard that books can also reduce stress and improve mental health,” added Vincent.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.