MAFS: Briana and Vincent Morales stun in magazine photoshoot

Briana and Vincent get dolled up for a festive photoshoot. Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana and Vincent Morales were the only success story to come out of the chaotic Married at First Sight Season 12 and, fortunately, their marriage is still going strong.

Celebrating their relationship at the end of the year, the pair recently had a holiday photo shoot and were featured on a magazine cover.

Here are the gorgeous shots from the shoot.

Briana and Vincent share their favorite photos from the photoshoot

Briana took to Instagram to share photos from their shoot, and the couple clearly cleaned up very nicely.

In Briana’s post, she included two photos of her and her husband Vincent wearing formal attire.

Briana was styled in a sparkling emerald green gown with spaghetti straps and a dramatic dark tulle wrapped around the waist creating a train. Briana paired the look with strappy heels and gorgeous natural curls.

Meanwhile, Vincent looked sharp in a black suit with a white collared shirt underneath and a green handkerchief that matched the color of Briana’s dress.

In the first photo, Vincent looks lovingly at Briana as she holds his hand and smiles. In the second photo, Vincent continues to look adoringly at his wife as he stands behind Briana while she flashes a beautiful bright smile.

Briana began the caption of her post by saying, “This past year has shown me that the greatest gifts aren’t wrapped in paper.”

Interestingly, Briana also mentioned that the photographer was the same one that took their photos during their MAFS wedding.

Vincent also shared his favorite pic from the shoot, featuring him holding and kissing Briana. Vincent captioned the photo, “I absolutely adore this picture.”

Briana and Vincent pose for magazine’s holiday edition

Briana and Vincent’s photoshoot was for the holiday edition of Fearless Life Magazine, hence their festive green ensembles.

Briana and Vincent were featured on the cover of the magazine to discuss marrying a stranger, the holidays, and being fearless.

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

With the last two seasons of Married at First Sight having such dismal results in terms of producing lasting successful couples, it’s refreshing to see Briana and Vincent still looking as in love as ever in their marriage and really putting in the effort to make their unique relationship work.

On top of being a solid couple internally, Briana and Vincent certainly make an attractive couple as well and their stunning holiday-inspired photoshoot emphasized that.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.