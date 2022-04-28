MAFS alum Paige Banks gives her take on the Boston couples ahead of Decision Day

Paige Banks dishes on the Boston couples. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum, Paige Banks was involved in one of the most dramatic storylines on the show during her Season 12 appearance. So who better to give advice to the Season 14 matches than someone who went through the storm and came through on the other side?

Paige’s marriage to Chris Williams ended in divorce, but viewers were impressed with how the Atlanta native handled herself throughout the process.

While her experience on MAFS was anything but pleasant, Paige still keeps up with the show and recently weighed in on the current crop of hopefuls.

Paige Banks shares her views on the Season 14 couples

The former Married at First Sight star had a lot to say about the cast as they gear up for Decision Day.

Paige started with Lindsey and Mark during her recap for PEOPLE and advised that the couple judge their marriage based on the progress they have made instead of looking for perfection.

“No relationship will ever be picture-perfect. It should just be worth fighting for,” said Paige.

She thinks that “Mark might be a little hesitant about what his decision will be on Decision Day compared to Lindsey,” but hopes that the coupe will ultimately “come to some agreement that works best for them.”

As for Noi and Steve, the 27-year-old dished on their biggest issues — finances, and admitted it’s “never an easy topic of conversation to have with your partner.”

“I am hopeful that they can meet each other in the middle about how they are going to support each other financially,” said Paige.

Another issue between the couple is Noi’s uncertainty about wanting to live with Steve after the experiment. Paige advised, “That is definitely something they should both think about going into Decision Day.”

Paige Banks hopes the Boston couples make sound decisions about their marriages

The Married at First Sight alum dished on the final two couples starting with Olajuwon and Katina.

“As long as there is no false sense of how a partner should be and show up in a marriage, I think they will be able to make a sound decision on the big day,” confessed Paige.

She also chided Olajuwon for his comment about Katina’s work-from-home job in the latest episode and made it clear that “Going to work, even remotely or at home, is still work, and shouldn’t be looked down upon.”

Ultimately though, Paige observed that the pair has “natural chemistry” and “really adore each other.”

Speaking of “chemistry,” that has been the biggest hurdle for Michael and Jasmina. The MAFS alum called it “unfortunate” because “both of them individually bring a lot to the table.”

“I hope they can go into Decision Day with a clear mind and heart, even if that means they end up just as friends,” added Paige.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.