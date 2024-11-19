MAFS alum Mindy Shiben claps back at pregnancy rumor

Mindy Shiben and Steve Moy have been making strides in their relationship, but are they ready to have a baby?

Someone made a clickbait post claiming the couple is expecting their first child, but Mindy has vehemently denied the claims.

The brunette beauty found a bit of humor in the surprising headline that was posted on a Facebook group, and she quickly clapped back in the comments.

The misleading headline was posted after Mindy and Steve shared a new social media update about their lives.

No, they are not expecting a baby, but the couple announced they were moving in together.

The pair has been in a long-distance relationship for over a year and finally decided that they wanted to plant roots in New England.

However, it seems the update wasn’t scandalous enough, and now they’re at the center of pregnancy rumors.

Meanwhile, they’re not the only MAFS alums clapping back at false claims; AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen are having the same issue.

Mindy Shiben denies pregnancy rumors

The MAFS star was quite surprised when she saw a misleading post on Facebook featuring a photo of Mindy and Steve, along with a sonogram.

“MAFS star Mindy Shiben Announces Pregnancy with Steve Moy,” the headline read. “Expecting first child together…See details in comments.”

Mindy instantly responded, “I’m WHAT? This is news to me 😂. Thanks for all the love and support in the comments, but we are not currently expecting.”

“Also to the creator of this story, may I kindly suggest a new hobby? Art classes are fun,” she added.

Fake News about Mindy Shiben.Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Interestingly, Mindy and Steve are not the only MAFS couple who had lies written about them on the platform.

Season 8 couple Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller were also the subject of a clickbait pregnancy post from the same Facebook group.

Stephanie spotted a fake article claiming she and AJ were expecting a baby, and she took to Instagram to deny the fake news.

MAFS alum Stephanie Sersen claps back at clickbait post

MAFS Fan reposted an Instagram Story from Stephanie where she bashed the group over a fake story.

The post was titled, “Stephanie Sersen and Aj Vollmoeller from Season 8: Finally Expecting a Baby After Years of Waiting.”

Fake news about Stephanie Sersen. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Stephanie called out the fake news, writing, “Please someone, comment on this FB page to stop the fake news. I tried but don’t have access to comment or report.”

“We are not pregnant,” she added.

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.