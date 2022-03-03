MAFS alum Michaela Clark shares post about ‘healing,’ admits she used to be a ‘menace’

Michaela Clark gets open and honest about her breakup and healing process. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Michaela Clark has been on a healing journey ever since her explosive time on Lifetime’s hit show.

After her relationship with MAFS husband Zack Freeman went up in flames and ended in divorce, Michaela became outspoken about wanting to better herself and better understand herself.

Recently, Michaela shared how she feels about the breakup and acknowledged the ways in which she behaved like a menace.

Michaela Clark suggests she’s ‘heartbroken’ over her breakup

Michaela Clark made a TikTok video to address her breakup.

The MAFS star wrote over the video, “When they ask you how you feel about your breakup.”

Michaela then mouthed audio to provide her answer, saying, “I’m trying to walk around like ain’t s**t wrong with me. B***h I am sad. I am sad. A b***h is depressed. I am heartbroken, b***h. This is not funny. I’m laughing cuz I’m trying to cope with the pain. That’s how I cope with my pain b***h, but I am sad.”

Michaela Clark says she was ‘a whole menace’

Michaela further expanded on her feelings surrounding the breakup and her healing process when she posted the TikTok video to Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her lengthy caption, Michaela admitted that the breakup had to happen but still stirred up a lot of emotions.

Regarding feeling sad and heartbroken, Michaela wrote, “And I’m not playing either…😂 Healing Michaela just can’t hit the streets as tough as Unhealed Michaela did (She was a whole menace!) 🤣😂 this is some bulls**t.”

Married at First Sight Season 13 viewers will recall several ‘menace’ moments from ‘Unhealed Michaela’ throughout the season, including her explosive argument with Zac Freeman during the couple’s retreat. It appears Michaela has now gained a bit more awareness of her flawed behavior.

Michaela’s caption reiterated, “I am sad!” as she also revealed the steps she took to better understand her desires in a relationship.

Michaela shared, “But after breaking up, here’s how I began to understand my desires. I wrote lists:”

Michaela revealed that the three prompts she wrote lists for were regarding the core memories she’d want her children to have, the type of qualities she’d want to exhibit as a spouse, and the type of qualities she’d want her future spouse to exhibit.

Pic credit: @she_is_mic/Instagram

Michaela continues to use her platform to be candid about her journey, mental health, and healing and it seems she’s been growing since her time on Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.