MAFS alum Iris Caldwell dishes on the Boston couples, shares the moment that brought her ‘to tears’

Iris Caldwell shares her views on Season 14. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Iris Caldwell has been keeping up with the Boston couples on Season 14, and she has some thoughts about this newest crop of hopefuls.

Iris knows all too well how it feels to be emersed in the eight-week experiment and all the pitfalls that go along with marrying a stranger.

Iris’ stint on Season 9 didn’t exactly result in a happy ending, but she does have a lot of insight into how the current newlyweds can improve on their marriage.

She has high hopes that some of the matches can make their marriage work and shared some tips for those who need to put more work into their relationship.

Iris Caldwell shares MAFS moment that brought her to tears

The Married at First Sight alum had a lot to say about the couples after watching the show’s latest episode.

During a recap for PEOPLE, Iris said she had high hopes for Noi and Steve, but recent episodes have proven that they still have a lot to learn about each other.

“Noi shouldn’t have ghosted Steve but she is understanding what makes him feel appreciated and how he prefers to communicate with her,” said Iris.

She later added, “I’m proud of Steve for stepping up and realizing his true feelings for Noi and saying it out loud.”

The Season 9 alum also shared her views on Jasmina and Michael and admitted that the couple needs to “loosen up. They are way too serious.”

She suggested that they “act silly for an entire day, roll in the grass, skinny dip — they need some uncontrollable laughter!”

“I want them to work so badly but I just think their communication is lost in translation,” said Iris.

Iris also noted a memorable moment between Jasmina and Michael when he opened up about his brother, who passed away.

“That moment brought me to tears,” she confessed.

Iris Caldwell reveals her favorite Boston couple

Married at First Sight viewers are unhappy with Olajuwon’s behavior towards Katrina, but Iris named them her “absolute favorite couple” because they’re “so real in this experience.”

However, she did admit that “Olajuwon is completely off the chain about his ideas of gender roles.”

“The way he talks down to Katina often makes me want to yell, ‘Sir, what are you doing in this relationship to make it work?’ It’s not all about him,” she continued.

As for the controversial Mark and Lindsey, Iris observed that “their strong personalities are creating a huge wedge in their communication.”

“Lindsay [sic] might benefit from role-playing and spending 30 minutes in Mark the Shark’s shoes to understand his perspective,” suggested Iris, who then explained why she’s still on team Lindsey.

“I am with Lindsay [sic], though — Mark’s conversation about going back to his ex is a red flag for me as well,” said Iris.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.