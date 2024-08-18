MAFS alum Emily finalizes divorce from Brennan and promises to tell all about toxic marriage

Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet can put their tumultuous Married at First Sight experience behind them and never look back because the Season 17 couple is officially divorced.

Emily posted the exciting news on social media, sharing an email that confirmed the end of her marriage.

It’s been a rocky road for the former couple, who, at this point, are not on speaking terms after how things played out in Season 17.

There was a glimmer of hope when the pair first tied the knot, but it soon became evident that this was not a match made in heaven.

Interestingly, Brennan initially got backlash from viewers for the demise of the marriage, as he lost interest early into the season.

The tide began to change as information came out that the entire cast had plotted from the beginning to fake their relationships.

After a while, it was hard to tell what was real and what was fake as the women turned against the men, blaming them when things went awry.

Fans of the show were outraged by the deception from the cast, ultimately dubbing it the worst season in the show’s history.

Emily and Brennan left things on a sour note during the reunion where they came face to face for the first time since the show was filmed.

Brennan was already seeing someone new, and Emily was still very bitter about his behavior during their marriage.

Thankfully, the former MAFS couple can now move on because they are no longer man and wife.

Emily posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story of an email she received with the good news.

The email read in part, ” Please find a copy of the Divorce Decree the Court issued. You are officially divorced as of today.”

Emily Balch announces her divorce. Pic credit: @the_emily_balch/Instagram

The Season 17 alum also threw major shade at Brennan, writing in the post, “OFFICIALLY FREE FROM THE 😈 & Happily Divorced.”

Emily Balch has tea to spill about her MAFS experience

If you thought Emily was done and ready to move on from MAFS, think again!

Throughout the season, she has expressed disdain about being on the show, and now she wants to spill all the tea on what we didn’t see.

In another post, the 32-year-old told her followers she would share everything on Instagram Live.

Emily wrote in a lengthy message that she would share some fun facts about the “MAFS process” and about “this (fd up// semi-funny) divorce process (w/ more evidence to show Brennan’s failed 🤡ing attempts).”

Emily Balch plans to spill the tea about MAFS. Pic credit: @the_emily_balch/Instagram

Emily also plans to reveal more about her ATV accident “and medical struggles” that she’s still dealing with, plus “more around my draining bank account because of it all!!”

“Stayed tuned,” she added.

