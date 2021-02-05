Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney are exploring adoption but ‘right now is not the time’

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are open to adoption. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney are open to expanding their family.

But maybe not in the traditional way.

As it turns out, the couple has discussed adoption, and that option is still on the table sometime in the future.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

But Maci just admitted that now is not the best time to add another kid to their brood. The former 16 and Pregnant star already has three kids.

She shares eldest child Bentley with Teen Mom OG cast member Ryan Edwards.

Maci also has two kids Maverick and Jayde with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

The couple started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2016.

Read More Teen Mom OG filming shut down after report that cast member tests positive for COVID-19

Now with three kids in the household, they are holding off before adding one more to the mix.

Maci Bookout talks about expanding her family

During a video chat with Us Weekly, the Teen Mom OG star dished about her growing family. When asked if there is a quarantine baby on the way, Maci responded, “Definitely not a quarantine baby.”

“No more babies, not biological anyways,” added the 29-year-old.

However, having another child is not exactly off the table. As a matter of fact, Maci and Taylor are both very much open to the idea of adoption.

“Have you guys talked about maybe adoption and things like that?” asked Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi.

“Yeah, we’ve always both had that in our minds,” responded the MTV star.

“We’ll revisit it, I feel when like we have our three — not under control cause I don’t think that will ever happen — but maybe when Maverick is in school too and things can kind of get a little bit more structured,” Maci explained.

Maci Bookout says she’s interested in adoption

During her chat with the media outlet, the Teen Mom OG star continued to dish about the possibility of expanding her family.

Maci shared that she and Taylor will revisit the idea of adoption some time down the line.

“I mean obviously, right now is not the time,” remarked the mom-of-three. “But yes, we’re both definitely still interested and would welcome that in our future.”

For now, Maci and Taylor are focusing on their current brood.

And 11-year-old Bentley might actually need some special attention at the moment.

As Teen Mom OG’s latest season continues to play out on TV, viewers have witnessed Bentley’s rocky relationship with his biological dad, Ryan.

During the latest episode, Maci broke down in tears at not fixing her son’s relationship with his dad.

As Teen Mom OG progresses, we’ll find out if Bentley and Ryan will be able to resolve their issues in therapy.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.