Luke Pell has surprising reunion with former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher

Luke Pell and JoJo Fletcher connect again. Pic credit: ABC

JoJo Fletcher just got married to the winner of her season of The Bachelorette, Jordan Rodgers. However, she isn’t the only one in her family to tie the knot recently.

Her brother, Ben Patton, just married his wife, and the crazy part of the story doesn’t end there.

One of JoJo’s final four men from her season of the show was in attendance, Luke Pell. Therefore, JoJo and Luke Pell had some time to catch up.

JoJo Fletcher and Luke Pell have a family connection

Luke’s fiancé, Amanda Mertiz, whom he just proposed to in the last few days, has a connection to JoJo’s family.

Amanda is great friends with JoJo’s brother’s wife. JoJo and Amanda were bridesmaids together, went to Cabo for the Bachelorette party together, and have now become friends themselves.

In an exclusive Us Weekly interview, Luke stated, “It was really cool. It was a full-circle moment, I think for all of us.”

Luke also said that he has seen JoJo and Jordan at other Bachelor Nation events throughout the years, so he has been around them some before the wedding.

When asked about seeing JoJo and talking with her and Jordan at the wedding, Luke claimed, “We’re all close and we love each other and we’re excited for each other and able to support each other… So it was cool to just, you know, get to catch up with them and hear about everything that they’ve been doing lately.”

The foursome even posed for a photo together later in the night after the entire wedding party ended up in the pool, soaking wet in their formal wear. Luke also declared that being together with JoJo and Jordan was not awkward but a lot of fun.

Luke and Amanda’s wedding plans

Luke stated that he is thankful for the part the Bachelor franchise has played in his life and the path it has created for him. He also said he’s confident where he is now and grateful to have found Amanda.

While the two begin their wedding planning, Luke did reveal a few details. He told fans that he will now be making a plan to move to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he and Amanda will live together and start planning.

Luke said that he and Amanda are currently thinking about having their wedding ceremony in the spring of 2023 and potentially using their ranch in Texas as the venue.

As Luke and Amanda move forward in their relationship and get closer to becoming husband and wife, Bachelor Nation fans only wish them the best.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC.