Luann de Lesseps gets inked — what does her new tattoo say?

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps teases fans with a picture of herself getting inked at a tattoo parlor.

Luann posted a picture of a tattoo artist cleaning the skin by her wrist on Friday.

Wearing a black, long-sleeved top and jeans accessorized with a statement necklace and a mask, she sits waiting to be inked.

“Who said ‘I’m cool & not like all uncool’?” Luann writes in the caption.

The quote references a moment on the show when Luann defended bringing a random man home while on a girls trip where she told Heather Thompson to “not be all like uncool.”

Some of her fellow RHONY stars shared their excitement in the comment section of her post.

“The coolest Countess,” Leah McSweeney writes.

“Dope AF,” RHONY cast newbie Eboni K. Williams adds.

“What did you get?” Former RHONY star Jill Zarin asks.

Many fans are wondering the same thing and have even started to speculate what the tattoo might be.

“Watch it say ‘Viva La Diva,'” one fan comments referencing the Countess’s latest single.

“Does it say ‘eggs a la francaise’?!” a fan account asks. To which Luann has replied with a laughing emoji.

One fan account, @saucybravo, has posted Luann’s picture at the tattoo parlor side-by-side with a picture of an arm with a tattoo that reads “Life is a Cabaret.” Luann reposted the picture along with a gif of her laughing in a screenshot obtained by ET.

However, Luann still has yet to reveal her actual tattoo.

Leah McSweeney joins the Countess and gets a tattoo of her own

Leah posted a picture of herself at a tattoo parlor just one day before Luann posted her snap online. It’s likely that the pair went to get their tattoos together.

Leah posted a picture of the fresh tattoo on her Instagram.

The tattoo reads “Marie” in cursive and is located just below her thumb.

The tattoo appears to be dedicated to her grandma who passed away in October.

Many fans took to the comments section to praise the new tattoo.

Luann even wrote three double heart emojis in the comments section.

Could this mean Luann and Leah get closer on the upcoming season of RHONY? At the very least, it seems like Leah has what it takes to loosen the Countess up a bit.

Tattoo drama on RHONY

Tattoos became a hot topic of conversation on RHONY last season.

Leah was the newest housewife at the time and the other women were quick to point out that she wasn’t like the rest of the RHONY cast.

Not only is she in her 30’s and living downtown, but she also has numerous tattoos.

The women did not hold back on their opinions of Leah’s ink.

“I don’t talk to people with tattoos,” Ramona Singer said at one point last season.

“When I was growing up, people with tattoos were going to kidnap you,” alum Dorinda Medley added.

Now it seems that Leah won’t be the only RHONY housewife sporting a tattoo.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.