LPBW’s Tori Roloff is focusing on ‘growing’ her baby rather than the weight she’s gained

Tori Roloff shared that she’s trying to focus on “growing” her baby rather than the weight she’s gained during this pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is trying to stay positive about her third pregnancy and not focus on her body image.

Tori, who is a photographer, recently shared a professional black and white photo of her baby bump that she took of herself.

LPBW star Tori Roloff focusing on ‘growing’ her baby instead of gaining weight

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Tori captioned her pic, “Grow baby grow!! 🖤🤍”

Tori’s photo showed the 30-year-old expectant mom of two posing half-seated as she cradled her bare, growing belly.

Wearing jeans and a black sleeveless top with her long hair cascading past her shoulders, Tori gave a serious expression as she looked downward for the beautiful photo.

Tori explained that she’s working on focusing on the baby growing inside of her rather than the extra pounds – or extra “love,” as her husband Zach said – that she’s gained as a result.

“Focusing my thoughts on how BA this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as zach puts it) that’s popped up everywhere,” Tori continued. “I just love this babe so much already.”

Tori then infused some humor into her caption, asking her fans, “Ps. Anyone know how hard it is to shoot with a self timer?! 🙋🏻‍♀️”

Tori Roloff’s pregnancy struggles

This isn’t the first time the LPBW star has voiced her struggles with body image during pregnancy.

“Growing a human is hard. Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy,” Tori recently told her fans in an Instagram Story.

She added, “I’m trying hard to love myself through pregnancy because our bodies are insane. Right?”

Although Tori is expecting her and husband Zach Roloff’s third child, this is the couple’s fourth pregnancy. Sadly, they lost their previous pregnancy via a miscarriage nearly one year ago.

Despite their loss, Tori and Zach remained hopeful and are now excitedly awaiting their “rainbow baby,” who is due this spring.

Tori and Zach have decided to keep baby number three’s gender a secret and they haven’t revealed whether they’ll find out whether this baby is a dwarf like dad Zach and siblings Jackson and Lilah.

Regardless of the baby’s stature, Tori and Zach have already made it clear that Roloff baby number three is loved and they can’t wait to welcome another bundle of joy into their family in just a few months.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.