LPBW: Zach and Jeremy Roloff receive outpouring of well wishes on their 33rd birthday

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Jeremy Roloff are celebrating their 33rd birthdays, and their family showered them with lots of love.

Although they may look quite different — Jeremy is average-sized while Zach is a dwarf — Zach and Jeremy are fraternal twins and share the same birthday, May 10.

The brothers were flooded with celebratory well wishes from their parents and their spouses this week, who all took to Instagram to wish them Happy Birthday and share some fun throwback photos and videos.

Zach and Jeremy’s mom, Amy Roloff, shared a carousel post on her Instagram feed commemorating her eldest sons’ 33rd trips around the sun.

The first photo in Amy’s compilation was one of Zach and Jeremy celebrating their ninth birthdays, posing in front of their birthday cake. The brothers posed for a cute head-to-head sibling snap in the next slide and posed in front of the Christmas tree in another. One last photo saw the boys as babies seated in their highchairs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My boys, my first born, twins Jeremy & Zachary. HAPPY 33rd BIRTHDAY you two,” Amy wrote in her caption. “I couldn’t be prouder of the men of faith you are and husband for your wife and father to your kids.”

LPBW stars and exes Amy and Matt Roloff commemorate Zach and Jeremy’s birthdays with throwback pics

She continued to gush, “You are a blessing to me which I’m so very thankful to the Lord about everyday. Celebrate you today and all year long. Mama loves you @jeremyroloff & @zroloff07 forever and always. Happy Birthday 🎈🤗💙💙”

Zach and Jeremy’s dad, Matt Roloff, also shared a compilation of photos and some videos of his time with his sons when they were younger. In the first photo, Zach and Jeremy were joined by their siblings, Jacob and Molly, as they played on Roloff Farms during Pumpkin Season.

Matt shared several more photos of some of his, Zach, and Jeremy’s adventures over the years, such as airplane rides, camping, driving their ATV, canoeing, and celebrating special moments with their families.

In his caption, Matt wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Twin boys @jeremyroloff and @zroloff07 I bet you don’t remember your first mule ride off the farm down Groveland Road.”

“Zach having a ball. Jer thought he was drinking in London. Happy birthday !!!” Matt continued. “Enjoy this trip down memory lane. I have so many fun clips to share.”

Zach’s wife, Tori, and Jeremy’s wife, Audrey, gush over their husbands on their 33rd birthdays

To commemorate her husband of nine years, Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, shared a carousel of photos. Jeremy posed solo in the first shot and was joined by their kids Ember, Bode, and Radley in others.

Audrey shared some of her favorite pics of Jeremy enjoying the things he loves, including spending time with his family, camping, hiking, skiing, and working around their Oregon home.

Audrey’s caption was lengthy, in which she admitted she was brought to tears thinking about what a good father Jeremy is to their kids and what an “honor” it is to be his wife.

“Happy Birthday 33rd babe! Your Jesus year!🔥,” Audrey began her caption. “Each year I’m more in awe of you.”

Audrey added at the end of her caption, “Happy birthday my farm boy❤️ @jeremyroloff P.s. you are insanely handsome and these are some of my favorite pictures of you from the last year🥰”

Tori Roloff also headed to her Instagram feed to pay tribute to her husband, Zach. The 32-year-old mom of three wished her “one and only” a Happy Birthday and a carousel of photos.

Zach and Tori posed for some couples’ shots, and Zach was joined by their kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Ember in a few as well.

“I love you so much @zroloff07 and I’m so grateful for you and all you do,” Tori captioned her post, adding, “I am extra thankful this year to be celebrating another year older! You’re the best! Happy birthday babe uh! 🎉”

Tori also shared a snap of Zach and the kids enjoying some cake to celebrate his special day in her Instagram Story. The foursome posed inside their kitchen, and Tori noted in the caption, “We sure do love you!”

Tori shared a photo of Zach enjoying cake with their kids for his birthday. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Aside from their physical differences, Zach and Jeremy also live very different lives these days. While Jeremy stepped away from filming for LPBW in 2018, Zach still continues to share his personal life with TLC’s cameras. Jeremy still resides in Oregon, near the family farm, while Zach and his family relocated to Battle Ground, Washington.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.