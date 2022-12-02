LPBW: What is Zach Roloff’s net worth and how does he earn his income?

How does Zach earn his money? Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Zach Roloff has been sharing his personal life with Little People, Big World viewers since he was a teenager. Now that he’s an adult, how does the TLC star earn a living?

Filming his and his family’s storyline for 24 seasons has certainly padded Zach’s wallet over the years.

Reportedly, Zach earns around $7,000 per LPBW episode. Earlier seasons contained upwards of 20+ episodes, but recent seasons ran closer to 10, meaning he’ll rake in roughly $70,000 this year from the show alone.

Before the feud with his father, Matt Roloff, Zach headed the private, guided tours on Roloff Farms during pumpkin season, which cost visitors over $300. Zach has also coached competitive youth soccer teams, although it’s unclear whether he earned an income from his coaching gig.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 32-year-old dad of three is worth $700,000.

Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, have their hands full these days. The LPBW couple currently shares three children — 5-year-old Jackson, 3-year-old Lilah, and 7-month-old Josiah.

Zach is the only Roloff sibling to continue filming for LPBW

Tori left her full-time teaching position behind in 2017 to film for the hit TLC show and works part-time as a professional photographer.

Zach is the only one of his four siblings who still film for LPBW. His twin brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, stepped away from filming shortly after the birth of their first child, daughter Ember. They’ve since welcomed two more children, sons Bode and Radley.

Zach’s youngest sibling, brother Jacob Roloff, left LPBW in 2016. Several years later, he accused an executive producer from LPBW of molestation, shocking viewers and his family. He has been married to Isabel Roloff since 2019, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo Tomas, in 2021.

Molly, Matt and Amy Roloff’s only daughter, also chose to step away from the limelight and live a private life in Washington with her husband, Joel Silvius.

LPBW focused on Roloff family drama

Since Zach’s siblings have left the show, LPBW has focused a lot on the drama within the Roloff family. Viewers learned that Matt couldn’t reach a deal with Jeremy or Zach to purchase the north side of the farm, causing a rift in their relationships.

Instead, Matt listed the farm for $4 million. When he didn’t receive any offers after several months, Matt changed gears, and now the Roloffs’ former farmhouse is available to rent. And if Matt can accumulate enough customers to agree to his asking price, he’ll continue to earn a pretty penny for himself.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.